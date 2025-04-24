T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
A new era of 5G has begun, but only for T-Mobile customers.
With a fully independent or standalone 5G (5G SA) network, T-Mobile already had the groundwork in place for 5G Advanced, an evolutionary step in 5G technology.
Also known as 5.5G and 5G-A, 5G Advanced is the transitional phase between 5G and 6G. It will allow 5G to reach its full potential and unlock new use cases. This will be achieved by a focus on performance optimization, improved spectral efficiency, and expanded functionality.
The company says it went a step ahead of 3GPP, the body that develops 5G standards. Instead of only relying on Release 18, its latest set of finalized capabilities carriers can support, the company blended elements from Releases 17 and 18.
While everyone will appreciate the enhancements that 5G Advanced will bring, T-Mobile believes its advanced network solutions will prove especially beneficial for app developers, software engineers, tech innovators, and businesses.
5G Advanced will boost speeds by using carrier aggregation and minimize delays by using technologies like Low Latency, Low Loss, and Scalable throughput (L4S).
This will make immersive applications like Extended Reality (XR) and cloud gaming more fun, make location services more accurate, and ensure more data is transmitted with very little latency or delay during online conferences.
5G Advanced also improves network slicing, which sets aside dedicated bandwidth and ensures enhanced network performance for specialized or mission-critical applications. T-Mobile's T-Priority network for first responders uses 5G slicing.
5G Advanced's use of energy-saving features will make it possible to use AI in wireless environments without having to worry about power consumption. 5G Advanced also incorporates AI across the whole network, allowing for smart and optimized resource allocation and real-time adaptability. This makes the network more responsive, efficient, and in tune with customer demands.
With 5G Advanced, T-Mobile has also laid the "foundation work for the transition to 6G."
This was an eventful week for T-Mobile. From new plans to a spectacular Q1, and now 5G Advanced rollout, the carrier made a lot of progress this week.
T-Mobile says 5G Advanced is now live across the US. It threw shade on rivals by claiming they "lag half a generation behind." That's because they are still trying to catch up by building the necessary 5G SA architecture, which is foundational to 5G Advanced.
T-Mobile 5G Advanced | Image Credit - T-Mobile
As T-Mobile notes, modern applications need fast data transmission speeds, low delay, and reliable performance regardless of where you are. 5G Advanced will enable a new level of performance, reliability, and responsiveness. It will allow for improved capacity, efficiency, and lower costs.
With the Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology, 5G will not stay limited to traditional mobile devices, accelerating the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT).
