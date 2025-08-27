New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you

T-Mobile

–Jay Bowen, Chief Technology Officer at Axis Energy Services, August 2025



Delta Air Lines and Axis Energy Services are two companies that are already using this business plan. Both of these industry leaders are in charge of complex operations and vouch for SuperMobile's reliability.



–Narayanan Krishnakumar, Chief Technology Officer at Delta Air Lines, August 2025



SuperMobile will be available starting tomorrow, with T-Mobile offering 30 days of free service as a launch promotion.





It's for businesses of all sizes, so whether you are in charge of a well-known newspaper known for breaking stories before others or running a time-sensitive online business from the comfort of your room, this might be the plan for you.





In short, SuperMobile is for enterprises that want a plan that's a cut above the rest. This will keep them connected regardless of the circumstances, ensuring nothing comes in the way of their operations. Whether it's online conferencing or the transfer of large files, near-ubiquitous coverage will help businesses stay on track and help them keep their word to customers.