New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you

T-Mobile may be undergoing major changes, but that, of course, isn't getting in the way of new launches. The company today announced SuperMobile, a plan for business users who need reliable performance at all times.

SuperMobile combines cutting-edge technologies into a single plan to provide peace of mind to large corporations that can't afford communication blackouts.

SuperMobile is built around network slicing, T-Satellite, and security.



Network slicing is dedicating resources to business-critical, specialized services to ensure adequate capacity, minimal delays, and fast speeds even during times of high traffic. T-Mobile has built a network slice for business that dynamically optimizes resources to adapt to needs in real time. This ensures that critical tasks aren't derailed even when there is congestion.

The plan also includes T-SatelliteT-Mobile's Starlink-fueled satellite service that aims to keep customers connected when there's no cellular connectivity. T-Mobile says that the service supports over 100 types of devices.

T-Mobile's network already keeps data protected with advanced encryption, device authentication, and privacy protections. SuperMobile goes a step further with Threat Protect to keep devices secure even when connected to public Wi-Fi.

Would you consider a plan like this if you were a business owner?

Vote View Result


In short, SuperMobile is for enterprises that want a plan that's a cut above the rest. This will keep them connected regardless of the circumstances, ensuring nothing comes in the way of their operations. Whether it's online conferencing or the transfer of large files, near-ubiquitous coverage will help businesses stay on track and help them keep their word to customers. 

Our teams often operate miles from the nearest tower — oil fields are remote, and traditional coverage just doesn’t reach. SuperMobile’s cell-to-satellite connectivity with T-Satellite helps keep our crews connected. They can communicate over text, sharing diagnostics and updates in real time, keeping equipment running, repairs on track and everyone safe across even the most isolated sites.
–Jay Bowen, Chief Technology Officer at Axis Energy Services, August 2025

Delta Air Lines and Axis Energy Services are two companies that are already using this business plan. Both of these industry leaders are in charge of complex operations and vouch for SuperMobile's reliability.

We see SuperMobile’s capabilities playing a meaningful role in supporting the operations that keep our planes in top shape and our passengers moving. 
–Narayanan Krishnakumar, Chief Technology Officer at Delta Air Lines, August 2025

SuperMobile will be available starting tomorrow, with T-Mobile offering 30 days of free service as a launch promotion.

It's for businesses of all sizes, so whether you are in charge of a well-known newspaper known for breaking stories before others or running a time-sensitive online business from the comfort of your room, this might be the plan for you.

