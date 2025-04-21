AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon may be compelled to reduce prices this year

AT&T

T-Mobile

Verizon





—BofA Global Research financial analysts, April 2025



In short, while carriers may not feel the sting of tariffs directly, the overall uncertainty will spill over to them sooner or later.



Recommended Stories We can expect to have more clarity on this soon as AT&T , T-Mobile , and Verizon will announce their first quarter results today and address concerns like these.



It doesn't help that the screeching growth rate in the industry is coming to a halt. The industry will grow by 1.38 million postpaid phone customer additions during the first quarter, down 12 percent year-over-year, per TD Cowen analysts. This was echoed by Evercore analysts, who expect 1.36 million postpaid phone customer additions and a year-over-year decline customer decline of 165,000.



To fight the slowdown, Verizon is In short, while carriers may not feel the sting of tariffs directly, the overall uncertainty will spill over to them sooner or later.We can expect to have more clarity on this soon as, andwill announce their first quarter results today and address concerns like these.It doesn't help that the screeching growth rate in the industry is coming to a halt. The industry will grow by 1.38 million postpaid phone customer additions during the first quarter, down 12 percent year-over-year, per TD Cowen analysts. This was echoed by Evercore analysts, who expect 1.36 million postpaid phone customer additions and a year-over-year decline customer decline of 165,000.To fight the slowdown,is already threatening to start a price war , which is something customers will appreciate after a string of price increases . However, this will cut into the bottom line of wireless companies, intensifying the pressure on them.





—Evercore analysts, April 2025



On top of that, the US is less welcoming to immigrants these days, which might slow down subscriber growth. Meanwhile,



Taking all of this into consideration, AT&T is expected to gain 254,000 postpaid phone customers in Q1 2025 and T-Mobile is likely to add 500,000 new postpaid phone customers.



Verizon is forecasted to bleed 308,000 postpaid customers, but the company will remain financially strong. Verizon 's wireless business continues to grow and its On top of that, the US is less welcoming to immigrants these days, which might slow down subscriber growth. Meanwhile, non-traditional competitors are trying to woo customers with their wireless offerings.Taking all of this into consideration,is expected to gain 254,000 postpaid phone customers in Q1 2025 andis likely to add 500,000 new postpaid phone customers.is forecasted to bleed 308,000 postpaid customers, but the company will remain financially strong.'s wireless business continues to grow and its acquisition of fiber company Frontier Communications will further strengthen its position.

Wireless companies don't exist in a vacuum though and it can't be business as usual amid a gloomy economic backdrop. For instance, businesses may scale back their activities and reduce hiring, and this could mean reduced demand from enterprises. Similarly, if tariffs cause smartphone prices to increase, consumers may retain their existing devices for longer. Mobile network operators may also have to make changes to their current subsidy model, which allows customers to buy phones at reduced prices through carriers.