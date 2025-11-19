15 phone deals before Black Friday I'd grab in a heartbeat
These are my hand-picked hottest phone deals before the big day!
Well, well, well — it’s that time of the year: the time when you can splurge on your favorite tech without feeling guilty. Yep, Black Friday is almost here, and I bet there’ll be more than one or two deals that catch your eye, especially if you’re looking for a new phone.
If you’re used to shopping during the holiday season, you know it’s the perfect time to upgrade without paying full price. The real kicker? Many retailers, such as the Samsung Store, Motorola.com, Amazon, and even some US carriers, are already rolling out big price cuts. That's right, you can already start saving big. How awesome is that?
Relying on vast deal and phone knowledge, I've rounded up 15 of the absolute best phone deals I'd grab before the event (if I were shopping for a new device). And believe you me, some of these bargains are jaw-dropping — #5 will definitely knock your socks off!
#1 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Now for free at Verizon (well, sort of)
Right now, Verizon lets you grab the AI-enhanced Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for $0.00/mo instead of $33.33/mo. The catch? You'll need to set up a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan.
#2 iPhone 17 Pro Max
Now $999 at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile is letting you save $200 on the mighty iPhone 17 Pro Max right now, bringing the phone down to $999. But wait — it gets better! Mint is also giving you 50% off its one-year unlimited data plan, making this offer absolutely irresistible for bargain hunters like myself.
#3 Galaxy S25 Ultra
Unbelievable $570 price cut awaits!
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is another bargain I wouldn't pass up before Black Friday. Now $570 off at the official store (free storage upgrade + $450 off with Samsung Instant Savings), this flagship phone is impossible to resist.
#4 Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Now down to its best price for the 1TB model: $999.99
Who said you have to wait until Black Friday to score a major discount on a flip phone? The Motorola Razr Ultra is already down to its best price ever, and you can now get it for $999.99 instead of $1,499.99 in its 1TB variant at Motorola.com.
#5 Galaxy Z Fold 7
$720 off — my favorite early Black Friday deal
What did I tell you — #5 is absolutely epic! This Samsung Store deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 cheaper than ever. You’re getting a $120 storage upgrade plus a $600 discount with Samsung Instant Savings. The best part? You don't need a trade-in.
#6 Google Pixel 9
Save $254 at Amazon before the event
Sure, the Pixel 9 isn't the latest "base" Pixel phone, and it lacks a telephoto camera... but do you know what? I'd grab it over its successor, as it's now down $254 on Amazon. That lands it into the mid-range price range, and I think the handset delivers plenty of value.
#7 Galaxy Z Flip 7
$300 off — now just $799.99
Large 4.1-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, stunning design, Galaxy AI on deck, and long software support — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the whole package! And now, it's even more attractive at just $799.99 instead of $1,099.99 at the official store!
#8 Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Massive $449 discount makes it a must-have
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is another excellent choice you shouldn't overlook. This foldable phone is now $449 cheaper at Amazon, making it a solid Pixel 10 Pro Fold alternative!
#9 Galaxy S25 FE
This one is down to its best price before the event
How does saving $175 on one of the best mid-range phones before Black Friday sound? Well, you can go ahead and get the Galaxy S25 FE if you're tempted because it's a solid bargain at $175 off on Amazon.
#10 Galaxy S25+
$190 off at Amazon in its 512GB configuration
If I were on the lookout for a high-end Samsung phone, I'd definitely be tempted by the Galaxy S25+. With a gorgeous design, stunning display, and powerful chip, it's the whole package. And the best part? You can grab it for $190 off at Amazon right now.
#11 Motorola Razr+ (2025)
Save $150 with Prime
The Motorola Razr+ (2025) boasts a top-tier design, beautiful displays, and excellent performance for daily tasks. And now, Amazon is letting Prime members grab this model for less than $650, making it one of my favorite pre-Black Friday deals.
#12 OnePlus 13
Score $100 off this Snapdragon 8 Elite beast
Don't want to wait for Black Friday for a solid OnePlus phone deal? You don't have to — the OnePlus 13 is already more affordable at $100 off on Amazon. I'm talking the buffed-up 512GB variant, too.
#13 Google Pixel Fold
71% off — who would want to miss that
Sure, the Pixel Fold is getting a bit old now, but I still recommend it. Why? Because it's down to an unbelievably low price in brand-new condition at Woot. You can get it for just $519 right now, which saves you $1,280 on its original price!
#14 Moto G Stylus (2025)
Grab this stylish stylus phone for $115 off
Don't want to pay too much for your next phone? I hear you — and that's why I'd definitely suggest checking out the Moto G Stylus (2025) at its new best price. Right now, this model is down $115 for Prime members, landing it under $285!
#15 Galaxy A36
Save $100 with Amazon's early Black Friday deal
Last but definitely not least, the Galaxy A36 is my final pre-event recommendation. With a Super AMOLED display, beautiful design, capable camera, and long software support, it delivers a lot for its asking price. And now, Amazon has slashed $100 off the 128GB variant, making it even harder to resist.
