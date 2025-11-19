15 phone deals before Black Friday I'd grab in a heartbeat

that





If you're used to shopping during the holiday season, you know it's the perfect time to upgrade without paying full price. The real kicker? Many retailers, such as the Samsung Store, Motorola.com, Amazon, and even some US carriers, are already rolling out big price cuts. That's right, you can already start saving big. How awesome is that?





Relying on vast deal and phone knowledge, I've rounded up 15 of the absolute best phone deals I'd grab before the event (if I were shopping for a new device). And believe you me, some of these bargains are jaw-dropping — #5 will definitely knock your socks off!









#1 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Now for free at Verizon (well, sort of)





Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for $0.00/mo! $0 /mo $33 33 $33 off (100%) The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is now available for as low as $0.00/mo at Verizon, making it one of my favorite early Black Friday phone deals. The device can be yours for free (sort of) when you set up a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan. You don't need a trade-in to grab this epic deal! Buy at Verizon





#2 iPhone 17 Pro Max

Now $999 at Mint Mobile





Save $200 on the iPhone 17 Pro Max at Mint $999 $1199 $200 off (17%) Featuring a gorgeous 6.9-inch display, powerful A19 Pro processor, and all the goodies of iOS 26, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the whole package! Right now, Mint Mobile's early Black Friday deal lets you save $200 on the flagship. On top of that, you get a year of unlimited data for $180 instead of $360. That's 50% off! Buy at Mint Mobile





Mint Mobile is letting you save $200 on the mighty iPhone 17 Pro Max right now, bringing the phone down to $999. But wait — it gets better! Mint is also giving you 50% off its one-year unlimited data plan, making this offer absolutely irresistible for bargain hunters like myself.





#3 Galaxy S25 Ultra

Unbelievable $570 price cut awaits!





40% off the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra $849 99 $1419 99 $570 off (40%) The Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best phones in 2025, boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and a superb 6.9-inch OLED display. The best part about it? You can now grab it for 40% off with Samsung's epic early Black Friday deal. Buy at Samsung





The Galaxy S25 Ultra is another bargain I wouldn't pass up before Black Friday. Now $570 off at the official store (free storage upgrade + $450 off with Samsung Instant Savings), this flagship phone is impossible to resist.





#4 Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

Now down to its best price for the 1TB model: $999.99





Save $500 on the 1TB Razr Ultra! $999 99 $1499 99 $500 off (33%) With its large cover screen, stylish and premium build, and Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood, the Razr Ultra is one of the best flip phones this year. The best part about it? You can now save $500 on the pricey 1TB variant at the official store, making this flip cheaper than ever before. Buy at Motorola





Who said you have to wait until Black Friday to score a major discount on a flip phone? The Motorola Razr Ultra is already down to its best price ever, and you can now get it for $999.99 instead of $1,499.99 in its 1TB variant at Motorola.com.





#5 Galaxy Z Fold 7

$720 off — my favorite early Black Friday deal





Huge $720 price cut on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 $1399 99 $2119 99 $720 off (34%) Premium through and through, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is more affordable than ever, thanks to Samsung's superb Black Friday offer. Right now, you can save $720 on the powerful AI-enhanced phone with a free storage upgrade and Samsung Instant Savings. Yep, no trade-in needed! Buy at Samsung





What did I tell you — #5 is absolutely epic! This Samsung Store deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 cheaper than ever. You’re getting a $120 storage upgrade plus a $600 discount with Samsung Instant Savings. The best part? You don't need a trade-in.



Recommended For You

#6 Google Pixel 9

Save $254 at Amazon before the event





Pixel 9: $254 off at Amazon $254 off (32%) Another early Black Friday deal at Amazon saves you a massive $254 on the Google Pixel 9. This device features the Tensor G4 chip, optimized for Google Gemini AI, and a solid camera, which makes it one of the hottest options ahead of the event. Buy at Amazon





Sure, the Pixel 9 isn't the latest "base" Pixel phone, and it lacks a telephoto camera... but do you know what? I'd grab it over its successor, as it's now down $254 on Amazon. That lands it into the mid-range price range, and I think the handset delivers plenty of value.





#7 Galaxy Z Flip 7

$300 off — now just $799.99





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is $300 off at Samsung $799 99 $1099 99 $300 off (27%) With its edge-to-edge cover screen and top-class design, the Galaxy Flip 7 delivers a lot of value, especially when it's $300 off! That's exactly how much Samsung is letting you save right now, by the way. And the best part? You don't need to provide a trade-in to get the deal. Buy at Samsung





Large 4.1-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate, stunning design, Galaxy AI on deck, and long software support — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the whole package! And now, it's even more attractive at just $799.99 instead of $1,099.99 at the official store!

#8 Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Massive $449 discount makes it a must-have





Pixel 9 Pro Fold: save $449 now! $450 off (25%) The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold may not be the latest foldable, but it still has a lot to offer. Featuring two gorgeous displays with superb brightness and vivid colors, Tensor G4 under the hood, and a plethora of AI features, it's a top pick for foldable phone seekers. Hours before Black Friday, you can get it for $449 off at Amazon. Buy at Amazon









#9 Galaxy S25 FE

This one is down to its best price before the event





Save 27% on the Galaxy S25 FE $175 off (27%) The Galaxy S25 FE is a device I wouldn't mind getting even at standard price. With its premium design, stunning display, and some AI smarts, it delivers a lot for an upper mid-range option. But now, it's $175 off at Amazon, making it a no-brainer in my eyes! Buy at Amazon





How does saving $175 on one of the best mid-range phones before Black Friday sound? Well, you can go ahead and get the Galaxy S25 FE if you're tempted because it's a solid bargain at $175 off on Amazon.





#10 Galaxy S25+

$190 off at Amazon in its 512GB configuration





I wouldn't pass up the Galaxy S25+ at $190 off! $190 off (17%) The Galaxy S25+ boasts a stunning display, incredibly powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and multiple advanced AI features that lands it among the best Android phones in 2025. You can now get this bad boy for $190 off at Amazon, making it a solid choice ahead of Black Friday. Buy at Amazon





If I were on the lookout for a high-end Samsung phone , I'd definitely be tempted by the Galaxy S25+ . With a gorgeous design, stunning display, and powerful chip, it's the whole package. And the best part? You can grab it for $190 off at Amazon right now.





#11 Motorola Razr+ (2025)

Save $150 with Prime





Grab the Razr+ (2025) for less than $650 with Prime $150 off (19%) The Razr+ (2025) is for those who want style and functionality. With its gorgeous design and capable Snapdragon chipset, this device handles daily tasks flawlessly while looking awesome. And now, it's incredibly affordable at Amazon. Save $150 with Prime. Buy at Amazon





The Motorola Razr+ (2025) boasts a top-tier design, beautiful displays, and excellent performance for daily tasks. And now, Amazon is letting Prime members grab this model for less than $650, making it one of my favorite pre-Black Friday deals.





#12 OnePlus 13

Score $100 off this Snapdragon 8 Elite beast





Grab the OnePlus 13 for $100 off at Amazon $100 off (10%) OnePlus' flagship device is another great choice ahead of Black Friday. Right now, Amazon is giving you a tempting $100 discount on this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast. Don't waste time and save with this tempting early offer. Buy at Amazon





Don't want to wait for Black Friday for a solid OnePlus phone deal? You don't have to — the OnePlus 13 is already more affordable at $100 off on Amazon. I'm talking the buffed-up 512GB variant, too.





#13 Google Pixel Fold

71% off — who would want to miss that





The Google Pixel Fold is down $1,280!!! $519 $1799 $1280 off (71%) Looking for a Google Pixel foldable for less than $520? Woot is the merchant to choose. Over there, you can grab the Tensor G2-powered Google Pixel Fold for a massive $1,280 off its original price. Sure, it might be an older model, but it's quite irresistible at that price if you ask me. Buy at Woot





Sure, the Pixel Fold is getting a bit old now, but I still recommend it. Why? Because it's down to an unbelievably low price in brand-new condition at Woot. You can get it for just $519 right now, which saves you $1,280 on its original price!





#14 Moto G Stylus (2025)

Grab this stylish stylus phone for $115 off





Grab the Moto G Stylus (2025) for 29% off $115 off (29%) Prime members can now grab the Moto G Stylus (2025) at its best price ever. Believe it or not, Amazon has slashed the price by $115, making it absolutely impossible to resist. This fella comes with some major upgrades, delivering excellent value right now. Buy at Amazon





Don't want to pay too much for your next phone? I hear you — and that's why I'd definitely suggest checking out the Moto G Stylus (2025) at its new best price. Right now, this model is down $115 for Prime members, landing it under $285!





#15 Galaxy A36

Save $100 with Amazon's early Black Friday deal





Save $100 on the Galaxy A36 $100 off (25%) The Galaxy A36 boasts a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, offering solid mid-range performance. With its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and excellent brightness levels, it also delivers stunning visuals. Right now, hours before Black Friday, you can buy it for $100 off at Amazon, making it an even smarter buy. Buy at Amazon





Last but definitely not least, the Galaxy A36 is my final pre-event recommendation. With a Super AMOLED display, beautiful design, capable camera, and long software support, it delivers a lot for its asking price. And now, Amazon has slashed $100 off the 128GB variant, making it even harder to resist.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint! $180 $360 $180 off (50%) Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360. Buy at Mint Mobile

Well, well, well — it’stime of the year: the time when you can splurge on your favorite tech without feeling guilty. Yep, Black Friday is almost here, and I bet there’ll be more than one or two deals that catch your eye, especially if you’re looking for a new phone.