Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Motorola's Moto G Power (2025) is an absolute hit at $100 off with Prime

Grab the Moto G Power (2025) at its best price with this smashing bargain!

Motorola Deals
A person holds the Moto G Power (2025), showing its relatively slim profile.
View now at Amazon
Amazon’s hefty 33% discount on the Moto G Power (2025) from Prime Day is back! That means you can once again get this rugged Android phone for just under $200 — its best price since launch. The only catch? You need a Prime membership to take advantage of the $100 price cut.

Grab the Moto G Power (2025) for $100 off with Prime

$100 off (33%)
Amazon has launched a rare Prime-exclusive sale on the Moto G Power (2025), landing it at its best price once again. Right now, you can grab the durable device for $100 off, making it an even more compelling pick.
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power (2025): $100 off at Motorola

$199 99
$299 99
$100 off (33%)
In case you don't have a Prime membership, consider getting the Moto G Power (2025) at the official store. Right now, the Moto G Power (2025) is 25% off at Motorola.com, landing it just under the $200 mark. Don't miss out.
Buy at Motorola


Don’t have Prime? No worries! Motorola matches Amazon’s 25% markdown right now, letting you save $100 on this bad boy with military-grade water resistance.

Will prices go further down once Black Friday Week begins on November 20? We don’t know, but even if they don’t, we’d say the Moto G Power (2025) is more than worth it right now. Featuring an exceptionally durable yet good-looking design, this model should survive drops, water, and dust damage like they’re no big deal.

The display is pretty decent, too — you’re getting a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. While it’s not an OLED screen, this panel still gives you mostly vivid colors. And with dual speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, you get loud audio. Then again, since it’s a budget device, you should keep your sound quality expectations modest.

When it comes to performance, this Motorola phone is neither a champ nor a disappointment. The Dimensity 6300 chip handles daily tasks just fine, but you might notice lag when you open multiple apps at once. Still, this is common for sub-$300 phones, so we wouldn’t call it a dealbreaker.

Battery life is quite decent here. Our testing suggests that this Android phone can last over 14 hours with nonstop browsing, which is actually pretty decent for the price. Curious to find out more battery and overall performance insights? Check out our full Moto G Power (2025) review.

So yeah — the Moto G Power (2025) might not be the best budget phone, but its durable design, decent overall performance, and ultra-affordable asking price make it a compelling choice right now. Get yours for $100 off at Amazon with Prime.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
COMMENTS (1)

