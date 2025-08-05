Does today's Pixel update exterminate the bug you've been praying that Google would fix?

The 25-08-01 security patch closes two severe and one high Android vulnerabilities







Settings > System > Software update . I have yet to receive the update on my Pixel 6 Pro running the latest If you have one of those devices, go to. I have yet to receive the update on myrunning the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta release. If your Pixel does have the August 1st update, it will mention the three vulnerabilities fixed with the 2025-08-01 security patch. The three vulnerabilities include two deemed to be high in severity, while one is listed as critical.









The most severe vulnerability among this group could lead to "the local escalation of privilege with no additional execution privileges needed. User interaction is needed for exploitation." This means that the attacker needs to have access to the device through a malicious app you've installed, or even a file you downloaded on your device. If successful in getting you to download the app or files, the attacker can raise his level of control over your device to a higher level than initially granted.





For example, an app might have the ability to see your photos but, by raising its privilege level the attacker could end up being able to steal your data or even install other malware. The attacker can start at an unprivileged level, and raise it by exploiting the flaw. The vulnerability cannot be exploited without the phone user taking some action to get the ball rolling. Such action could include:

Clicking on a malicious link.

Opening a PDF, an image file, or another crafted file.

Installing a malicious app.





The vulnerability rated critical can be exploited remotely over a network like the Internet. The attacker does not need to have physical control of your phone or trick you into installing a malicious app. With code execution, the bad actor can run his own code on your device, allowing him to steal your personal data, install malware, and take control of your device. The attacker must exploit at least one other bug to successfully execute this plan. That makes it harder to pull off.









SYSTEM







All Pixel models, including the Pixel 6 and later, will see "General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions."





USER INTERFACE





All Pixel models, including the Pixel 6 and later, get a fix for an issue where the scheduled dark theme wasn't working under certain conditions.

All Pixel models, including the Pixel 6 and later, get a fix for issues involving the 3-button and gesture navigation options in certain conditions.



This could be the date when you can leave the QPR beta without any punishment







If you're wondering when the next Pixel Feature Drop is coming, one rumored date is Wednesday, September 3rd. That could be when Google drops the next Quarterly Platform Release (QPR). So if you are currently running the Android 16 QPR1 Beta and want to return to the stable version of Android without having to wipe your data, you'll be able to do that when Google releases Android 16 QPR1.





Android 16 QPR1, go to the Android Beta for Pixel website by On September 3rd, or whatever the date is when Google does releaseQPR1, go to the Android Beta for Pixel website by tapping on this link or directing your browser to www.google.com/android/beta. Click on the box that says "View your eligible devices," and you'll be sent to a part of the site that shows a picture of your Pixel model. Underneath that will be a box prompting you to exit the Beta by tapping on it. Do that and check for a software update that will arrive within the next 24 hours. Install the update and you'll be back on the stable Android track.





You must wait until the Android 16 QPR1 update has been released, or else you'll be in for a nasty surprise! (Your apps and personal data will be wiped from your phone).

