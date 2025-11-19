Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Google Maps reveals four new features for the holidays

Just in time for the holiday season, Google adds useful new features to Google Maps for iOS and Android.

illustration of a car driving down the street.
During the holiday season Americans travel by plane, train, and automobile. For many, the holiday season means getting into a car and visiting relatives. That makes it the perfect time for Google to introduce some new features for Google Maps. There are four new features that are mentioned in a new blog post published today by Google.  As Google says in the blog, "These new Maps features help you save time and feel more prepared."

Google is adding "Things you should know before you go" to Google Maps


Google has been "Geminiizing" (to coin a word) all of its apps as it adds AI features where possible. With Google Maps, when you're looking for directions to restaurants, hotels or concert venues, scrolling down on the screen will show you tips about "things you should know before you go." Google says, "it’s like having a knowledgeable guide show you the way." 

Screenshot shows new Google Maps feature.
Google Maps' things you should know before you go feature is rolling out now on iOS and Android. Image credit-PhoneArena

Gemini looks at reviews and other information it gathers to tell you what you need to do to book a reservation. It will also reveal any secret menu items that you can order and pass along any parking tips that will make it easier to park at the destination. Tap on each tip to obtain more information about it. These tips are rolling out now for Google Maps on iOS and Android. The feature has already shown up on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 26.2 beta 3. It has yet to surface on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3.

Google us updating the Explore tab in Google Maps


Google is updating the Explore tab in Google Maps. In Explore, swipe up to find trendy eateries, entertainment, and other places of interest. Google adds, "It’s also easier to find curated lists from trusted sources like Viator, Lonely Planet and OpenTable, in addition to local influencers like Sistersnacking so you can discover your new favorite spot." This feature will roll out this month on iOS and Android.

Screenshot shows new Explore tab feature in Google Maps.
The new Explore feature for Google Maps. | Image credit-PhoneArena

If you drive an EV, Google Maps already can help you find an unused charging station at that moment from Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America. But what you don't know is whether the port will be open by the time you get there. Using AI to analyze historical and real time availability, Maps will tell you how many chargers are expected to be free by the time you arrive at the charging station. This feature should save you time and all you have to do is search "EV chargers," in Google Maps.

Google says, "EV charger availability predictions start rolling out next week on Android Auto and cars with Google built-in for hundreds of thousands of charging stations around the world."

Use a nickname instead of your real name when leaving reviews


Lastly, you can now leave reviews using a nickname and a new profile picture that will be connected to your reviews. Google says, "Leaving a great review for that bakery with your favorite pumpkin pie is a simple way to spread some holiday cheer. If you prefer not to use your real name, you can now choose a nickname and profile picture to be associated with your reviews — so you can give that helpful shop a five-star review as 'Eager Elf' or 'Julia Loves Sweets.'"

Google says that it still uses its built-in monitoring system to guard against fake and suspicious reviews. This feature will be coming out globally later this month for Android, iOS and desktop.

If you don't have Google Maps installed on your iPhone, you can install it from the Google Play Store by tapping on this link. If for some reason your Android phone doesn't have the Google Maps app installed, you can find it in the Google Play Store. All you need to do is tap on this link.

Alan Friedman
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless