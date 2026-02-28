Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Is the foldable iPhone going to cost you an arm and a leg or is it going to be competitively priced? New reports shed light on Apple's market strategy for this year.
What the foldable iPhone will look like according to leaks. | Image by Talks Tech Newz
The foldable iPhone has entered the production stages and will debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year, barring unforeseen complications. Apple is using a very advanced hinge and display that have helped minimize the crease on the foldable iPhone, but the company has also reportedly kept the price in check as well.
Foldable iPhone pricing to be conservative
Apparently, though Apple’s phone will use one of the most advanced hinge mechanisms that the industry has ever seen, the company won’t go above and beyond, simply to keep the price palatable. The downside to this approach is the fact that it seems like the foldable iPhone won’t be able to eliminate the crease entirely, despite that being the one reason that Apple delayed a foldable of its own for years.
How much will Apple’s phone cost, then?
Samsung might still offer the more affordable foldable. | Image by PhoneArena
The downside to this conservative pricing
There is still a downside, though. Apple scaled back its ambitions to keep the pricing down, but this has meant that other companies have already beaten the foldable iPhone in the one aspect that Apple had been super conscious about: the crease.
