The Pixel 8a is said to come with an amazing display and a more powerful processor

Pixel 8a is mere months away. Google's handsets have a reputation for being one of the most heavily leaked devices, but until today, we didn't know as much as we would have liked about the rumored device. A report with detailed Pixel 8a specs has changed that and it hints that the forthcoming device will be one of the best affordable phones of 2024





Here's what previous rumors say about the Pixel 8a:





Android Authority's latest report is based on information that they say they have received from an insider. While Android Authority is a reputable publication, we can't vouch for the credibility of this rumor, as nothing can be said with certainty until Google makes the official announcement.





Google pleasantly surprised everyone with a significantly improved Pixel 7a and instead of settling for minor changes for its sequel and calling it a day, the Mountain View giant has seemingly decided to make the Pixel 8a even better. The company seems to have improved it to the point where it might become a threat to the Pixel 8





Here's what the report says about the Pixel 8a:





The 6.1-inch OLED screen will now support a higher refresh rate of 120Hz and hit a higher peak brightness of 1,400 nits

The phone will have rounder corners

DisplayPort output will be supported

The device will be powered by a marginally inferior version of the Tensor G3

It will be available in more locations than before





For starters, the phone's refresh rate will be bumped up to 120Hz and it will max out at 1,400 nits of brightness, bringing the screen more in line with the Pixel 8





As rumors and leaked images have been suggesting, the phone will have rounder corners than the Pixel 7a, for a unified design across the Pixel 8 range.





Google recently toggled on display output on the Pixel 8 duo, enabling the new phones to use the USB-C port to mirror the screen to an external display. The Pixel 8a is also rumored to have this Samsung DeX-like feature.





Since the Pixel 7a got new cameras last year, Google has allegedly decided not to equip the Pixel 8a with new sensors, but since the device will be armed with the new Tensor G3 processor, we can still expect some camera improvements.





Similar to what Google did last year, it's not going to equip the Pixel 8a with the same G3 chip as the Pixel 8. Although the chip will mostly be the same as the one that powers Google's flagship phones, it will employ a cheaper packaging technology, which could make it a little thicker and less energy efficient. The end user is unlikely to feel any difference though.





The Pixel 8a may be available in ten more regions, including:

the Czech Republic

Estonia

Finland

Hungary

Lithuania

Latvia

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia





Today's report hasn't addressed the rumor that said the Pixel 8a might be costlier than the Pixel 7a




