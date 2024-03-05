Yikes! Pixel 8a is rumored to be Google's most expensive budget phone

Google's Pixel a series devices soared in popularity due to the good balance of specs and price they offered. They have steadily been rising in price though and per a new rumor, another hike is on the cards for the Pixel 8a





The Pixel 7a was a significant upgrade over the Pixel 6a and a higher 90Hz refresh rate, increased megapixel count, and wireless charging justified the price increase from $449 to $499.





WinFuture Pixel 7a starts at 499 euros (~$541.79) in the country but it is believed that its successor will cost more than 550 euros and its price could be as high as 569.90 euros (~$618.81). The 256GB model will apparently retail for 630 euros (~$683.99). has learned from German retailers that in addition to a 128GB model, Google will also release a 256GB variant this year. Thestarts at 499 euros (~$541.79) in the country but it is believed that its successor will cost more than 550 euros and its price could be as high as 569.90 euros (~$618.81). The 256GB model will apparently retail for 630 euros (~$683.99).





A direct currency conversion doesn't accurately reflect the US price, but assuming the leak is legit, the price will be higher than $499.





The outlet also says that the Pixel 8a will be available in four colors, including Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.





Pixel 8a is expected to have the same The Pixel 8 is also $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7 , but Google's new flagship included improvements that made it easier to stomach the increase. Theis expected to have the same Tensor G3 as Google's latest flagships under the hood and it will likely also inherit many of the pricier phones' AI features that have made them one of the best phones of 2024.





Like the Pixel 8 , the Pixel 8a will likely also be supported for seven years, but this hasn't been confirmed.



