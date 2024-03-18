More evidence of impending Pixel 8a launch pops up





Pixel 8a was about to be launched. Google's current midrange phone was announced during last year's developer's conference, and the company recently announced that I/O 2024 would begin on May 14 , fueling speculations that thewas about to be launched.





The FCC certification is a prerequisite for phone sales in the US and ensures that the phones sold in the country meet a specific set of standards.





Droid Life Pixel 8a models were seen on the website: G8HNN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. The G6GPR variant was leaked in late January when someone posted images of the As, which was the first to spot the listing, notes, fourmodels were seen on the website: G8HNN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. The G6GPR variant was leaked in late January when someone posted images of the phone's retail box . The different model numbers signify minor differences between different variants, such as the presence of mmWave connectivity.





The FCC listing seems to confirm that the phone will support wireless charging, contactless payments, and Wi-Fi 6E.





The FCC filing doesn't contain any photos, but leaks tell us that the phone will be taller, narrower, and slimmer than the 7a and it will have prominently curved corners.





This year, Google may introduce a 256GB model as well and the device will come in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.





Apart from the Tensor G3 chip, Google doesn't seem to have any significant upgrades lined up for the phone, but it will likely have many of the same AI features as the Pixel 8 duo.



