Google Tensor G3 phones, performance benchmarks, and new features to expect
When Google releases the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the fall, their new Tensor G3 chipset will have to battle formidable competitors as the upcoming 3nm Apple A17 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors. Can Google pull off similar Tensor G3 specs and performance? Let's preview what to expect from the 2023 Tensor chipset...
Google Pixel 8 Tensor G3 processor specs to expect
According to leaked Google Tensor 3 chipset specs, its processor is expected to be in a 1x Cortex X3 + 4x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex A-510 configuration clocked as follows:
|Tensor G3
|Tensor G2
|Tensor G1
|1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.0GHz
|2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.85GHz
|2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.8GHz
|4x Cortex-A715 @ 2.45GHz
|2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.3GHz
|2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.25GHz
|4x Cortex-A510 @ 2.15GHz
|4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
|4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
The Tensor G3 is reportedly codenamed Zuma and the powerful core configuration suggests that it may be Google's first 64 bit-only chipset, just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to be for Qualcomm.
As for graphics, a 15% faster Mali-G715 GPU can be reasonable expected, while the AI chops would be provided by a new custom "Rio" TPU that is supposed to be 10% more powerful than the 1GHz "Janerio" on Tensor G2.
Tensor G3 benchmark performance and new features to expect
- Higher clock count for more powerful peak performance.
- 15% faster deca-core ARM Mali-715 graphics
- 10% faster AI TPU
- Lower power consumption
While not on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 level of performance, the Google Tensor G3 may match and even surpass the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that all major 2023 Android flagships are now powered by. It is also rumored to come with 15% faster ARM Mali-G715 GPU with ten cores instead of the septa-core Mali-G710 graphics of the Pixel 7 series G2 chipset.
The 10 generic graphics cores clocked at 890 Hz are unlikely to beat graphics performance records and elevate the Tensor G3 to the rendering level of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Apple A17, or MediaTek Dimensity 9200 but they would be a decent upgrade over the admittedly underpowered graphics of its predecessor that lagged behind in our benchmark tests.
Tensor G3 5G modem and connectivity
Unfortunately, not much is known about the Tensor 3 5G modem at the moment and the lack of leaks could indicate that Google is intent on keeping the Exynos-based 5G modem of the G2. We can't complain as Google's Pixel 7 series' G2 chipset proved second only to the S23 line's download speeds on America's 5G networks.
Phones with the fastest download speeds sold in the US (sour
Ookla)
Expected Google Tensor G3 processor phones
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel 8a
As usual, Google is expected to outfit its homebrew Tensor G3 chipset to its own Pixel line of phones, namely the 8-series like the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro slated for October release, and, later on, the midrange Pixel 8a, as has become customary.