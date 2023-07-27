Google Tensor G3 phones, performance benchmarks, and new features to expect

Google Pixel 8 Tensor G3 processor specs to expect





According to leaked Google Tensor 3 chipset specs, its processor is expected to be in a 1x Cortex X3 + 4x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex A-510 configuration clocked as follows:









The Tensor G3 is reportedly codenamed Zuma and the powerful core configuration suggests that it may be Google's first 64 bit-only chipset, just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to be for Qualcomm.





As for graphics, a 15% faster Mali-G715 GPU can be reasonable expected, while the AI chops would be provided by a new custom "Rio" TPU that is supposed to be 10% more powerful than the 1GHz "Janerio" on Tensor G2.