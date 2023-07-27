Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Google Tensor G3 phones, performance benchmarks, and new features to expect

When Google releases the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the fall, their new Tensor G3 chipset will have to battle formidable competitors as the upcoming 3nm Apple A17 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors. Can Google pull off similar Tensor G3 specs and performance? Let's preview what to expect from the 2023 Tensor chipset...

Google Pixel 8 Tensor G3 processor specs to expect


According to leaked Google Tensor 3 chipset specs, its processor is expected to be in a 1x Cortex X3 + 4x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex A-510 configuration clocked as follows:

Tensor G3Tensor G2Tensor G1
1x Cortex-X3 @ 3.0GHz2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.85GHz2x Cortex-X1 @ 2.8GHz
4x Cortex-A715 @ 2.45GHz2x Cortex-A78 @ 2.3GHz2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.25GHz
4x Cortex-A510 @ 2.15GHz4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

The Tensor G3 is reportedly codenamed Zuma and the powerful core configuration suggests that it may be Google's first 64 bit-only chipset, just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to be for Qualcomm.

As for graphics, a 15% faster Mali-G715 GPU can be reasonable expected, while the AI chops would be provided by a new custom "Rio" TPU that is supposed to be 10% more powerful than the 1GHz "Janerio" on Tensor G2.

Tensor G3 benchmark performance and new features to expect


  • Higher clock count for more powerful peak performance.
  • 15% faster deca-core ARM Mali-715 graphics
  • 10% faster AI TPU
  • Lower power consumption

While not on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 level of performance, the Google Tensor G3 may match and even surpass the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that all major 2023 Android flagships are now powered by. It is also rumored to come with 15% faster ARM Mali-G715 GPU with ten cores instead of the septa-core Mali-G710 graphics of the Pixel 7 series G2 chipset.

The 10 generic graphics cores clocked at 890 Hz are unlikely to beat graphics performance records and elevate the Tensor G3 to the rendering level of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Apple A17, or MediaTek Dimensity 9200 but they would be a decent upgrade over the admittedly underpowered graphics of its predecessor that lagged behind in our benchmark tests.

Geekbench 5 Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1583
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1884
Google Pixel 7 1051
Geekbench 5 Multi Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 4937
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5491
Google Pixel 7 3241
3DMark Extreme (High) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3828
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 3382
Google Pixel 7 1854
3DMark Extreme (Low) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 1951
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2327
Google Pixel 7 1521
View all

Tensor G3 5G modem and connectivity


Unfortunately, not much is known about the Tensor 3 5G modem at the moment and the lack of leaks could indicate that Google is intent on keeping the Exynos-based 5G modem of the G2. We can't complain as Google's Pixel 7 series' G2 chipset proved second only to the S23 line's download speeds on America's 5G networks.

Phones with the fastest download speeds sold in the US (sour - Ookla) - Google Tensor G3 phones, performance benchmarks, and new features to expect
Phones with the fastest download speeds sold in the US (sour
Ookla)

Expected Google Tensor G3 processor phones


  • Google Pixel 8
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro
  • Google Pixel 8a

As usual, Google is expected to outfit its homebrew Tensor G3 chipset to its own Pixel line of phones, namely the 8-series like the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro slated for October release, and, later on, the midrange Pixel 8a, as has become customary.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless