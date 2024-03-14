Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Pixel 8a might be around the corner as Google announces I/O 2024 date

Android Google
Pixel 8a might be around the corner as Google announced I/O 2024 date
This year's Google I/O conference will kick off on May 14, the company has announced. 

Google began teasing the developer conference earlier today with a Break the loop I/O puzzle with 15 levels, at the end of which, the I/O date is revealed. And while Google has revealed the answer now, the game remains available to play.

Moving on to more important stuff, while Google hasn't exactly said what the conference will be about, since the company hopped on AI before it was cool, we can expect to hear more about the company's work in the area.


We will probably also get to hear the company talk about Android 15, which is already in developer beta, during the two-day event. 

The company could also unveil the Pixel 8a during the conference. The phone's existence was implicitly confirmed by the company when it confirmed a new feature coming to the phone. Leaks tell us that the phone will have a slightly rounder design and it could be more expensive than the Pixel 7a which costs $499.

The handset will likely not be joined by a foldable phone, unlike last year, as the Pixel Fold 2's release has apparently been delayed. No one is going to mind though, as Google's decision to equip the phone with its latest chip is reportedly behind the delay.

A small group of people will get to attend the event in person, but everyone else will be able to participate virtually. In addition to keynotes, there will also be technical sessions and workshops. The main keynote will be delivered by the company's CEO Sundar Pichai.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
How to tell whether T-Mobile's 5G service will get faster in your area
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter

Latest News

Google Messages gets new Camera UI for users to access during a chat
Google Messages gets new Camera UI for users to access during a chat
PC alternative Lenovo Tab Extreme is nicely discounted and comes with a stylus and keyboard
PC alternative Lenovo Tab Extreme is nicely discounted and comes with a stylus and keyboard
Were you one of the 78 million Americans who broke their phones in 2023?
Were you one of the 78 million Americans who broke their phones in 2023?
Motorola may have scheduled the official launch event of its next Android flagship
Motorola may have scheduled the official launch event of its next Android flagship
Asus goes big with the cutting-edge Zenfone 11 Ultra
Asus goes big with the cutting-edge Zenfone 11 Ultra
A tablet with Dimensity 9300? That’s what the vivo Pad 3 is all about, apparently
A tablet with Dimensity 9300? That’s what the vivo Pad 3 is all about, apparently
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless