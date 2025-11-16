Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Tesla's big reversal: CarPlay is reportedly finally on its way

After years of resistance, a new report says Tesla is finally planning to add support for Apple's in-car system.

13comments
Apple’s rumored next-gen CarPlay system
Tesla is reportedly planning to finally add support for Apple CarPlay in the coming months. This move marks a major reversal from Elon Musk, who has long resisted integrating Apple's infotainment system.

What's happening with Tesla and Apple


For years, it's been the most requested feature from iPhone-owning Tesla drivers: Apple CarPlay. While Tesla has slowly embraced parts of Apple's ecosystem, adding Apple Music in 2022 and Apple Podcasts in 2023, full CarPlay integration has been stubbornly off-limits.

Now, according to a new Bloomberg report, that's finally about to change. Tesla is reportedly planning to roll out full support for CarPlay, a move that could happen in the coming months. This is widely seen as a "holy grail" feature for the many Tesla drivers who live inside the Apple ecosystem and have wanted a seamless way to use their iPhone's maps, music, and messaging apps on the car's large display.

Why the sudden change of heart


Elon Musk's long-standing resistance was reportedly about protecting Tesla's own proprietary infotainment system, which is a core part of the vehicle's user experience. So what changed? In short: competition.

The report suggests that the shifting electric vehicle landscape is the primary motivator. With global competition heating up, the lack of CarPlay has become a significant drawback, potentially costing Tesla sales. Customers expect this level of integration, and its absence is a glaring omission.

There's another factor at play: Apple is no longer building a car. The report speculates that Musk would likely have never given in if Apple were still a direct competitor in the automotive space. With that threat gone, and Tesla needing to hit sales milestones, making this concession is now a necessary and pragmatic business decision.

Do you think the lack of CarPlay has caused some loss in sales for Tesla?

Vote View Result

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em?


This is looking a lot like a classic "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" scenario, and it's long overdue. Tesla's native system is slick, but it's not a person's iPhone. The convenience of CarPlay is its seamless, zero-effort integration with the device that many already use for their entire digital life.

Forcing users to use a separate, proprietary system for navigation and media—even a good one—is a point of friction. The stubborn resistance to CarPlay has always felt more like a personal battle than a user-focused decision. This change is a massive win for drivers, as it removes a key frustration and makes an already high-tech car feel truly connected to its owner's life, which is what modern in-car tech should be all about.

COMMENTS (13)

