GM phasing out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in EVs, with Google's help

What replaces CarPlay and Android Auto on GM EVs

The company argues that Android Automotive provides more control over the experience and there are plans to develop new driver assistance technologies that are more tightly integrated with navigation features. The endgame here is that ultimately GM does not want the use of a smartphone to be a requirement in order to use these new technologies, or your type of device (Android vs iOS) to dictate what your experience looks like.



GM has been working with Google since 2019 to develop the software foundations for infotainment systems that will be more tightly integrated with other vehicle systems such as GM's Super Cruise driver assistant. The automaker is accelerating a strategy for its EVs to be platforms for digital subscription services, so don't be surprised if you'll eventually end up paying a recurring fee for certain features like you already do with some brands.



GM has also said that it will continue to support CarPlay and Android Auto in its existing models, as well as in some upcoming models. However, the focus for new EVs will be on its own system, which will be tailored to the needs of its customers.

New technologies are in development

In addition to its new infotainment system, GM has also announced that it will be introducing a new suite of features for its EVs, including advanced driver assistance systems and more advanced battery technology. The automaker has said that it plans to invest $27 billion in the development of EVs and autonomous vehicles by 2025, as it looks to compete with the likes of Tesla and other EV manufacturers.



GM's decision to phase out support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its EVs is a bold move that reflects the automaker's commitment to developing its own technology solutions for its customers. However, some initial skepticism from consumers is to be expected, especially with the reality of having to pay for more subscription services on the horizon. It will be interesting to see how GM's new system performs and whether the experience will best that which is currently offered by the popular CarPlay and Android Auto.

