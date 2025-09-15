Apple's iOS 26 update makes CarPlay smarter, sleeker, and a lot more useful

iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

CarPlay features coming with iOS 26





iOS 26

Meanwhile, widgets, which are a feature that was previously a CarPlay Ultra exclusive, are now making their way to regular CarPlay. This pretty much means that you can have your calendar, weather info, smart home controls, and reminders easily accessible from your vehicle's infotainment system in the form of glanceable widgets.





But that's not all! There's also live activity support now. Basically, this allows you to see real-time updates in CarPlay. Those can be sports scores, flight or package delivery tracking, etc, and now these can be displayed on your car infotainment system.



Recommended Stories

What new CarPlay feature are you most excited about in iOS 26? The sleek new Liquid Glass design Widgets finally coming to CarPlay Live activities with real-time updates Video streaming when parked None of the above / I don’t use CarPlay The sleek new Liquid Glass design 0% Widgets finally coming to CarPlay 50% Live activities with real-time updates 0% Video streaming when parked 25% None of the above / I don’t use CarPlay 25%

iOS 26

iOS 26

iOS 26

And with these CarPlay changes, I think iOS 26 is definitely worth updating to.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!