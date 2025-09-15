Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Apple's iOS 26 update makes CarPlay smarter, sleeker, and a lot more useful
Apple announced the new iPhone 17 series last week, on September 9, and the phones are now breaking pre-order records. Meanwhile, iOS 26 launches today, September 15, to all supported iPhones. Alongside the new Liquid Glass design, the OS brings some perks for CarPlay users.

Apple's CarPlay basically allows iPhone users to sync their smartphones to the infotainment system of their cars. This super convenient feature grants cars most of your iPhone's capabilities. 

Now, iOS 26 is coming to your iPhone. Luckily, you don't have to make any changes or updates from within your vehicle's settings to get the benefits of iOS 26. The only thing you have to do to enjoy the latest CarPlay features from Apple is to update your iPhone to iOS 26 when the new OS becomes available. Of course, you have to have a supported iPhone for this. 

Once you update your iPhone, your CarPlay will automatically adjust to the new operating system when you connect to your car. Luckily, you don't have to do anything specific for your vehicle or CarPlay to take advantage of the new features. 

CarPlay features coming with iOS 26 



iOS 26 is one major update. So expect things to look quite different in CarPlay as well. The CarPlay appearance will match the new Liquid Glass theme, and available widgets, features, and apps are changing. 

Now, with Liquid Glass, the CarPlay's aesthetic becomes sleeker and more modern. There will be transparent design elements sprinkled across the OS that will match your iPhone and other Apple devices' software. 

Meanwhile, widgets, which are a feature that was previously a CarPlay Ultra exclusive, are now making their way to regular CarPlay. This pretty much means that you can have your calendar, weather info, smart home controls, and reminders easily accessible from your vehicle's infotainment system in the form of glanceable widgets.


But that's not all! There's also live activity support now. Basically, this allows you to see real-time updates in CarPlay. Those can be sports scores, flight or package delivery tracking, etc, and now these can be displayed on your car infotainment system. 

iOS 26 also brings video streaming to CarPlay, which is amazing, actually. Video streaming would be accessible via AirPlay from your car's screen, of course, once you've updated your iPhone to iOS 26

Of course, Apple doesn't want you to do something dangerous in your car while streaming video. To prevent video streaming from taking your attention away from the road,  video content will be available to stream via AirPlay only when your vehicle is parked. 

Additionally, brands have to support AirPlay streaming in their cars for this feature to work, so it depends on the model of your car as well. So, if your car doesn't support AirPlay streaming and the car maker isn't providing an update to add this capability to your vehicle, you won't be able to take advantage of this feature, unfortunately. 

I think that these new CarPlay software updates are amazing. In general, iOS 26 is an exciting software update, and I can't wait to install it on my iPhone. It's the new look I'm mostly looking forward to, but the other updates all around the operating system are not to be underestimated either. 

And with these CarPlay changes, I think iOS 26 is definitely worth updating to. 

Apple&#039;s iOS 26 update makes CarPlay smarter, sleeker, and a lot more useful

