Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile OnePlus
T-Mobile Starlink OnePlus
T-Mobile and Starlink opened up the beta for their direct-to-cell service last week. T-Mobile said that most smartphones from the last four years would be supported but that's not quite true.

The beauty of T-Mobile and Starlink's direct-to-cell program is that it doesn't require you to add any special hardware to your phone to stay connected in places unreachable by traditional cell towers.

It was clear from the get-go that recent Samsung models would be supported. T-Mobile had said that the experience would be optimized on select phones initially. The company has published a list of phones that can enroll in the beta program.

The list includes the Apple iPhone 14 and later models, the Google Pixel 9 series, a bunch of 2024 Motorola models, many recent mid-range and high-end Samsung phones, and two T-Mobile REVL handsets.

Notably missing: OnePlus phones. This is a far cry from the company's claim of supporting most phones released in the last four years. Judging by what a sales representative told a user, support will not be added for OnePlus phones, or more Motorola models for that matter, any time soon.

It looks like T-Mobile's satellite service will not work on OnePlus handsets, most Motorola phones, and Pixel phones released before the Pixel 8, at least in the foreseeable future.

The feature doesn't even work flawlessly on supported phones, so it makes sense for T-Mobile to improve the experience on supported devices before expanding the beta to more phones, which is something it has promised.

Regardless, if you are a OnePlus user, this is probably disappointing news for you. After all, everyone wants to be able to use the latest features. 

The service is free in beta for everyone with a compatible phone, including AT&T and Verizon subscribers. In July, when it's launched, everyone except for those on T-Mobile's premium plans will be required to pay a monthly fee to remain connected.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless