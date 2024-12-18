Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile SpaceX satellite
In late November, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) finally gave T-Mobile and SpaceX the green light to use the latter's Starlink satellites to provide connections to the former's customers. T-Mobile  kicked off a beta program for the satellite service two days back but not all modern phones will be compatible.

T-Mobile and SpaceX will use a satellite-to-cell constellation to bring connectivity to dead zones. T-Mobile is now accepting applications to allow a limited number of customers to test its satellite-powered messaging before it rolls out for all customers.

In its announcement, T-Mobile says that all customers with a compatible phone and voice plan are eligible for the beta test but as folks at Android Authority note, not all phones qualify at the moment.

In time, T-Mobile Starlink is expected to work with most modern mobile phones. During the beta, to ensure a great customer experience we are optimizing the experience on select smartphones and will expand the beta to more customers and phones as more satellites launch. We’ll provide more details on optimized phones when we open the beta in early 2025.
T-Mobile, December 2024

In the questions section of the announcement, T-Mobile says that during the beta phase, only a few phones that the company has optimized for space-based texting will qualify. This will ensure a "great customer experience."

Ultimately, the feature will work on most modern smartphones, and the company will expand the beta in the future to more customers and phones as SpaceX puts more satellites in space.

The company hasn't revealed which phones have been optimized for the service but says it will provide more details in early 2025, which is when it will open the beta.

One of the best things about T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cellular service is that you don't need specialized hardware or even a phone with satellite functionality such as the Apple iPhone 14 or Google Pixel 9 to connect to a satellite.

That's why, it might disappoint some users to learn that most current smartphones won't work with the service, contrary to what CEO Mike Sievert had said. However, as the press release notes, that restriction is only temporary, and as its partner launches more satellites capable of offering service, the list of compatible phones will expand.

As network blackouts in the recent past have taught us, land-based wireless networks aren't always the most resilient in the face of natural disasters and technical glitches. Besides, there are areas where cell service is not available, but with the launch of this and similar services from other carriers in the future, you won't have to worry about being cut off from the rest of the world whenever you are in the mountains or a desert.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless