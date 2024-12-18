T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
In late November, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) finally gave T-Mobile and SpaceX the green light to use the latter's Starlink satellites to provide connections to the former's customers. T-Mobile kicked off a beta program for the satellite service two days back but not all modern phones will be compatible.
In its announcement, T-Mobile says that all customers with a compatible phone and voice plan are eligible for the beta test but as folks at Android Authority note, not all phones qualify at the moment.
Ultimately, the feature will work on most modern smartphones, and the company will expand the beta in the future to more customers and phones as SpaceX puts more satellites in space.
The company hasn't revealed which phones have been optimized for the service but says it will provide more details in early 2025, which is when it will open the beta.
One of the best things about T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cellular service is that you don't need specialized hardware or even a phone with satellite functionality such as the Apple iPhone 14 or Google Pixel 9 to connect to a satellite.
As network blackouts in the recent past have taught us, land-based wireless networks aren't always the most resilient in the face of natural disasters and technical glitches. Besides, there are areas where cell service is not available, but with the launch of this and similar services from other carriers in the future, you won't have to worry about being cut off from the rest of the world whenever you are in the mountains or a desert.
T-Mobile and SpaceX will use a satellite-to-cell constellation to bring connectivity to dead zones. T-Mobile is now accepting applications to allow a limited number of customers to test its satellite-powered messaging before it rolls out for all customers.
In time, T-Mobile Starlink is expected to work with most modern mobile phones. During the beta, to ensure a great customer experience we are optimizing the experience on select smartphones and will expand the beta to more customers and phones as more satellites launch. We’ll provide more details on optimized phones when we open the beta in early 2025.
T-Mobile, December 2024
In the questions section of the announcement, T-Mobile says that during the beta phase, only a few phones that the company has optimized for space-based texting will qualify. This will ensure a "great customer experience."
That's why, it might disappoint some users to learn that most current smartphones won't work with the service, contrary to what CEO Mike Sievert had said. However, as the press release notes, that restriction is only temporary, and as its partner launches more satellites capable of offering service, the list of compatible phones will expand.
