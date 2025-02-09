Super news from T-Mobile: Verizon, AT&T customers get free Starlink connectivity until July

T-Mobile 's Starlink satellite service, those finding themselves in an area where they cannot be connected to signals from a cell tower can be connected using Starlink's Direct-to-Cell capabilities. During tonight's Super Bowl 59 contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, T-Mobile scored first by breaking super news during a commercial break. The U.S. has 500,000 square miles that can't be reached by cellular signals. But thanks to's Starlink satellite service, those finding themselves in an area where they cannot be connected to signals from a cell tower can be connected using Starlink's Direct-to-Cell capabilities.





T-Mobile 's Starlink service uses satellites orbiting 200 miles up in space traveling at a speed faster than 17,000 miles per hour to deliver text messages between devices. Soon, Starlink will add the ability to send and receive picture messages along with text. And after that, the satellites will handle data and voice calls. When a user's phone moves out of the range of any cell tower, the device will connect automatically to the T-Mobile Starlink service. Starlink not only works on most smartphones released over the last four years, it also is not limited to any specific operating system.

T-Mobile Starlink will be included for free on Go5G Next (including related plans like Go5G Next 55+). Starlink will also be available at no cost to Business customers on Go5G Business Next, first responder agencies on T-Priority plans. T-Mobile customers on any other plan can have Starlink added to their plan for $15/month per line.





Through February, T-Mobile customers who have registered for the beta will be able to take a $10/month per line Early Adopter Discount, 33% off the full price. And T-Mobile customers aren't the only ones who can try Starlink. T-Mobile Starlink's satellite service on their current phones for free until July when the beta program comes to an end. Once the service launches in July, Verizon and AT&T subscribers will be charged $20 per month for each line. Through February,customers who have registered for the beta will be able to take a $10/month per line Early Adopter Discount, 33% off the full price. Andcustomers aren't the only ones who can try Starlink. Verizon and AT&T customers can tryStarlink's satellite service on their current phones for free until July when the beta program comes to an end. Once the service launches in July,andsubscribers will be charged $20 per month for each line.





If you're interested in signing up for the beta and you're a consumer on T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, tap on this link to register.





