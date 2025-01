First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users

T-Mobile





CircuitSwitched, Reddit user, January 2025

It also looks like the RCS is supported, but only for texting. This means that you can't send media attachments right now, but they might be enabled after data service is added. It might also be that the software needs more polishing. Starlink's satellites act like a cellphone tower in space. Similar to how a roaming agreement with a telecom company allows your carrier to ensure coverage in an area not covered by its network, Starlink satellites step in when there is no service. This similarity might be causing connectivity issues.According to CircuitSwitched, when satellite connection is terminated, their phone attempts to connect to AT&T 's network, even thoughdoesn't have roaming enabled in the area where they tested the service.Either way, the service is unreliable right now, and not something you'd want to depend on in case of an emergency.It also looks like the RCS is supported, but only for texting. This means that you can't send media attachments right now, but they might be enabled after data service is added.





Brico16, Reddit user, January 2025



Satellite messaging was never expected to be comparable to conventional texting. As SpaceX mentions on its websites, connecting smartphones to satellites is challenging due to various reasons, such as the fact that cell towers in a satellite network aren't stationary. Despite the inconsistencies, this is an impressive feat and the service is only going to get better with time. According to an iPhone 16 Pro user who has also been testing out the service, receiving messages over satellite is convenient but sending them can be frustrating because they aren't queued at the moment.Satellite messaging was never expected to be comparable to conventional texting. As SpaceX mentions on its websites, connecting smartphones to satellites is challenging due to various reasons, such as the fact that cell towers in a satellite network aren't stationary.