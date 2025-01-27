First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
As promised, T-Mobile and SpaceX's Starlink-powered satellite service is now live for the lucky few accepted into the beta program. Over the past two weeks, we have seen T-Mobile customers posting online about getting subscribed to the satellite program. Today, for the first time, someone two users have shared what the feature is like.
Reddit user CircuitSwitched, who owns a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, was approved for the beta program and they believe that the feature could use more work.
It is definitely not ready for prime time.
So far my phone is only connecting to it for a few minutes at a time and then will lose satellite signal for 5-10 minutes before reconnecting.
I’m unsure if this is due to not enough satellites in the constellation for continuous coverage or if it has to do with parameters, used for deciding which network to connect to.
While this is a very promising technology and I’m sure will improve with time, it is definitely not something I would rely on for emergencies.
It also appears that RCS texting works over the service, however, they have blocked all other data, including sending pictures over RCS. So it is text only RCS.
Despite the service being inconsistent right now, it is a very promising concept and I cannot wait for the fully finished product!
CircuitSwitched, Reddit user, January 2025
They say that the satellite connection is maintained for only a few minutes and it takes between 5 to 10 minutes to reconnect. This might be because SpaceX has only completed the first constellation for the direct-to-cell service. The company had 400 cellular-capable satellites in orbit as of January 11 and it probably needs more to improve the quality of service. The company is already at it and plans to upgrade that constellation with second-generation satellites.
T-Mobile's satellite service supports RCS but only text messages. | Image Credit - CircuitSwitched
I’ve been testing it on an iPhone 16 Pro and your experience mimics mine. I can look at the bars and see it go from no signal, to 1 bar, to 2 bars, down to 1 bar, and back to no signal over the course of about 10 minutes. Then I can wait 10 minutes or so and it starts the cycle all over again.
I do think the intermittent connection has something to do with how it connects to the constellation and either experiences a gap in the network, or has issues with the handoff to the next satellite.
iMessage seems to work as well, but like RCS no pictures.
I find it very convenient to receive the messages when the service does connect. I’ll just be hiking and will feel the notification come in like normal. Sending is frustrating because it doesn’t queue the message to send when it gets signal again. You have to wait for the signal before hitting send or connect to Apple’s satellite service to send the message.
Brico16, Reddit user, January 2025
Despite the inconsistencies, this is an impressive feat and the service is only going to get better with time. According to an iPhone 16 Pro user who has also been testing out the service, receiving messages over satellite is convenient but sending them can be frustrating because they aren't queued at the moment.
