T-Mobile Starlink supported phones list just got bigger, so see if yours made the cut

T-Mobile's Starlink beta is live, letting you be one of the first to try out satellite-to-mobile connectivity for free. It's up and running across the US, and even if you're with carriers like Verizon or AT&T, you can test it on your phone at no cost until July, when the beta program wraps up.

Now, you might be wondering if your smartphone makes the cut for T-Mobile Starlink, and the good news is that most devices from the past few years do. T-Mobile just updated and will keep updating its list of supported devices as it works with various handset partners to expand coverage. As of now, these devices are all good to go with Starlink:


One key thing to keep in mind is that your phone needs to be updated to the latest OS version for satellite connectivity to work. Now, while I think satellite connectivity may not be a must-have for everyone – since cellular service is usually enough unless you're in rural areas or frequently traveling to remote places – it's still great to see more smartphones supporting this feature.

Video credit – T-Mobile

If you're wondering how much it will cost once the beta ends, it's not exactly pocket change, but it's still fairly affordable if you really need it. When T-Mobile Starlink exits the beta phase in July, it'll be free for customers on the Go5G Next plan and available for $15/month on other plans.

If you're a beta tester (and not on Go5G Next), you can snag an Early Adopter Discount of $5 off per month until March 1, bringing the cost down to just $10/month. For Verizon, AT&T, and other customers, T-Mobile Starlink will be available for $20/month after the beta wraps up in July – without needing to switch to T-Mobile.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

