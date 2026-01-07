T-Mobile earns another reason to brag

T-Mobile won 12 awards, Verizon bagged 3, and AT&T clinched just 1





T-Mobile

T-Mobile

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T-Mobile

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

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Is there a worst network?





While T-Mobile is the best network by the numbers, the data suggests a narrow gap. T-Mobile holds the coverage crown, but AT&T and Verizon still boast broader overall coverage.





T-Mobile objectively better. For the average user , the network experience may not differ significantly between the Big Three. However, demanding users who prioritize raw speed and gaming latency may findobjectively better.





Do connectivity reports influence your perception of carriers? Yes. 48.89% No. 21.11% To some extent. 30% Vote 90 Votes

Competing on value

As technological gaps close, carriers need to shift their focus toward value and customer service. To that end, AT&T and Verizon .



Meanwhile, seething from three-quarters of customer losses, Verizon is pining to get its mojo back, and may counter T-Mobile with a value-oriented offer of its own. As technological gaps close, carriers need to shift their focus toward value and customer service. To that end, T-Mobile announced a new plan today to lure customers away fromandMeanwhile, seething from three-quarters of customer losses,is pining to get its mojo back, and may counterwith a value-oriented offer of its own.

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