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T-Mobile earns another reason to brag

T-Mobile led most categories in Opensignal's latest report, but AT&T and Verizon weren't too far behind.

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T-Mobile continues to outpace rivals in most connectivity metrics, according to the latest Mobile Network Experience Report from analytics firm Opensignal. The findings are based on data collected from September 1 to November 29, 2025.

T-Mobile won 12 awards, Verizon bagged 3, and AT&T clinched just 1



T-Mobile topped the leaderboard in Opensignal's latest report. It maintained its lead in Consistent Quality for the sixth straight report, though not by a wide margin. Still, a win is a win. Consistent Quality measures the capability of a network to sufficiently support common mobile application requirements.

T-Mobile was also the winner in the Reliability Experience category, though, once again, AT&T and Verizon trailed closely. This metric measures the ability of users to connect to and complete a task on a network.

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T-Mobile also led nearly all 5G categories, including coverage experience, availability, speed, and gaming experience. The most expansive lead it has is in the 5G Download Speed and Overall Upload Experience categories.

Verizon ranked the highest in the 5G Video Experience and 5G Live Video Experience categories, signalling it offers the best streaming experience.

AT&T narrowly outperformed rivals in the Time on Network metric, which tracks the proportion of time users remain connected in frequently visited locations.

Opensignal notes that while T-Mobile completed its purchase of UScellular in August, the company's performance was not incorporated in T-Mobile’s scores, as consumers could still buy UScellular plans during the reporting period.

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The report also says that since satellite features only work when a customer is in a dead zone, they had a negligible effect on the result, which primarily reflects everyday usage.

The firm also says that 5G SA networks don't have as big an impact on user experience as adding more spectrum and capacity.

Is there a worst network?


While T-Mobile is the best network by the numbers, the data suggests a narrow gap. T-Mobile holds the coverage crown, but AT&T and Verizon still boast broader overall coverage. 

For the average user, the network experience may not differ significantly between the Big Three. However, demanding users who prioritize raw speed and gaming latency may find T-Mobile objectively better.

Do connectivity reports influence your perception of carriers?
Yes.
48.89%
No.
21.11%
To some extent.
30%
90 Votes

Competing on value


As technological gaps close, carriers need to shift their focus toward value and customer service. To that end, T-Mobile announced a new plan today to lure customers away from AT&T and Verizon.

Meanwhile, seething from three-quarters of customer losses, Verizon is pining to get its mojo back, and may counter T-Mobile with a value-oriented offer of its own.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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