GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile is taking its cutting-edge 5G Advanced service nationwide

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile 5G
T-Mobile promotes its 5G service using a magenta outlined map of the United States.
Ulf Ewaldsson, president of technology at T-Mobile, said at a panel on Monday that T-Mobile is about to take its 5G Advanced technology nationwide. Ewaldsson said, "We've gone from number four in our nation to become the leader with our network."The executive gave credit for T-Mobile's network leadership and increased speed and coverage to the $26 billion acquisition of Sprint in 2020.

When T-Mobile first employed its SA 5G network, it used it only for its low-band spectrum. At the time, it improved its 5G coverage by 30%. Ewaldsson said that now T-Mobile is taking SA 5G to the entire network.

5G Advanced uses cutting-edge technology to deliver faster data speeds, lower latency, and larger network capacity. Some of the advanced features are possible thanks to T-Mobile's standalone (SA) 5G network. This network has a 5G core and was never used to disseminate 4G signals. SA 5G networks offer certain technologies unique to these networks. For example, an SA 5G network can be used for network slicing. That's when a carrier creates customized slices of its 5G network for different customers. Each slice has different characteristics demanded by each subscriber.

Another important technology that is part of the 5G Advanced experience is Carrier Aggregation. This technology can be explained by imagining a sleepy two-lane road that becomes a six-lane super highway. There is more room for traffic allowing vehicles to move faster and capacity expands. This is how Carrier Aggregation works. Multiple frequency bands are combined increasing the bandwidth resulting in increases in data speeds. Here's a more compelling image. Imagine a pipe that is made wider allowing more data through. That's another way to look at Carrier Aggregation.

Diagrams explain standalone 5G vs. non-standalone 5G.
Comparing a standalone 5G network with a non-standalone 5G network. | Image credit-T-Mobile

By taking all of the cutting-edge technology that is part of 5G Advanced and moving it nationwide, T-Mobile expects to provide improved capacity and coverage from the same network. All of this led Avi Greengart, analyst and president of Techsponential, to say after Ewaldsson's speech, "It might make the network more efficient. It certainly makes it more buzzwordy." Based on T-Mobile's preference to focus on investors rather than consumers, I'd say that the latter is more important to it.

Speaking of buzzwords, T-Mobile plans on injecting AI into its network. Ewaldsson said, "The network is holding up better than it's ever done. We have halved the downtime per subscriber by using AI technology."

As well as T-Mobile has scored on speed tests and on other tests that measure its service versus rivals, it appears that the carrier has a game plan to continue improving the quality, speed, and capacity of its 5G network in the U.S. all of which should make its competitors feel a little nervous and turn a light shade of magenta.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
Amazon dramatically slashes Motorola Edge (2024)'s price, making it a must-have for budget buyers
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Motorola and Lenovo’s Smart Connect ecosystem gets supercharged by AI
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Retail inventory of a popular iPad model declines hinting at upcoming upgrade
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor announces huge change to their smartphones following giants like Google and Samsung
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
Honor unveils brand new products at MWC 2025 and a plan to become leaders in AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless