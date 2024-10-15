See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

T-Mobile expects to debut 5G-Advanced, with faster data speeds, at year's end

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Software updates Wireless service 5G
Digital billboards promote T-Mobile's low-band 5G network by announcing that "T-Mobile 5G is here."
T-Mobile subscribers might notice even faster 5G speeds, better video streaming and other improvements later this year. The carrier, arguably the 5G leader in the U.S., is getting ready to launch its first 5G-Advanced service by the end of 2024. This information came from the carrier's president of technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, who spoke with Fierce Wireless last week at MWC. Launching 5G-Advanced will require a software update that will allow T-Mobile to use its spectrum more efficiently while gaining the ability to generate more precise location information.

It helps that T-Mobile uses a nationwide standalone (SA) 5G network as opposed to running 5G over a network built with a 4G core. The wireless provider could grab an early lead over its rivals in 5G-Advanced since neither AT&T nor Verizon uses their 5G SA networks throughout the country.

T-Mobile originally started using its SA 5G network with the low-band 600MHz airwaves it employs for its nationwide 5G service. The wireless provider says that "swaths" of its mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum, used for its faster 5G Ultra Capacity service, now support standalone 5G. This will help T-Mobile launch 5G-Advanced which offers enhanced 5G delivering to subscribers faster speeds and lower latency while allowing the carrier to handle larger amounts of traffic with no issues.

Ewaldsson says that 5G-Advanced will debut at the end of the year. "We’re going to be introducing a technology called L4S," the T-Mobile executive said. It stands for Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable throughput. L4S will improve the video experience for different apps. "It’s a video priority technology that creates a better video experience for different applications,” Ewaldsson said.

Graph from T-Mobile shows the difference between a non-standalone network and a standalone 5G network.
T-Mobile diagram shows how standalone 5G networks (R) do not use a 4G core for improved performance. | Image credit-T-Mobile

Explaining how this works, the T-Mobile executive says that when the network is congested, "there is signaling going from the network to the app that tells it to slow down the bit-rates to adapt to the conditions, so you always get optimal rates through for whatever video you’re watching." Analysts agree that L4S will improve video streaming over 5G. Retcon Analytics analyst Daryl Schoolar says that besides video streaming, the technology will also improve critical communications, and improve the gaming experience.

Recommended Stories
Other features that T-Mobile will soon enable over its 5G SA network include network slicing and VoNR (Voice-over-New Radio). Network slicing allows the infrastructure of the network to be divided up into slices with individual characteristics that meet the requirements of different applications and services providing them with optimal service. VoNR enables voice calls to be carried over 5G networks rather than older 4G or 3G networks.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless