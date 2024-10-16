T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile today announced a new 5G connectivity device called LINKPORT IK511 to bring faster speeds than what was previously possible to all USB-C devices.
Developed in collaboration with TCL and Qualcomm, the portable device will connect laptops and tablets to RedCap, a new 5G standard for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. 5G RedCap offers faster speed and more security than Wi-Fi and 4G LTE.
RedCap devices will connect to standalone (SA) core networks. T-Mobile notes that it's the only major operator to offer a 5G SA network in the US at the moment. Its competitors, on the other hand, are still having difficulties with standalone 5G, putting it years ahead of many of them.
The TCL LINKPORT IK511 features the Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System and is the only commercially available 5G RedCap device in North America right now.
The device is small and light and great for anyone who wants 5G connectivity but doesn't want to buy a whole new device just for that. It promises transfer speeds of up to 220 Mbps.
You will be able to buy the LINKPORT IK511 starting tomorrow at T-Mobile stores. Its sticker price is $96 but T-Mobile is offering a 50 percent discount for a limited time, bringing the price down to $48.
T-Mobilepreviously announced a $5/month plan for tablets and laptops for those on the Go5G Next and Go5G Business Next plans.
This device and plan are aimed at those who are often on the go and don't want to take the risk of connecting their devices to insecure public WiFi. T-Mobile is also being mindful of the fact that not every tablet buyer wants to pay extra for a cellular tablet. With the LINKPORT IK511, every device with a USB-C port becomes 5G-ready, including laptops, most of which are not cellular-connected.
