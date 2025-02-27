GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

T-Mobile’s network crowned the fastest in the world

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile
T-Mobile logo
T-Mobile has proven repeatedly that it has one of the fastest networks in the United States, but the latest report by prestigious publication Opensignal crowns the carrier as the fastest in the world.

In the Opensignal’s sixth Global Mobile Network Experience Awards, the publication puts under scope the overall mobile experience seen by its users on different carriers across the globe.

According to Opensignal’s report, “T-Mobile is the sole Global Winner in the large land area group, as our users on its network saw average overall download speeds of 152.5 Mbps in H2 2024.” Norway’s Telenor won second place with average overall download speeds of 127 Mbps.

In the small land area category, the winner is South Korean carrier SK Telecom, which actually retains its spot from last year, but with a better 155.7 Mbps score. SK Telecom is followed by LG U+, another South Korean carrier.

This award is the cherry on top of everything T-Mobile has accomplished to cement its position as the network leader since the merger with Sprint. Our nationwide 5G standalone network has been delivering real benefits for our customers years ahead of anyone else and will continue to lead the industry as it shifts towards 5G Advanced and eventually 6G.

– said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile.

For reference, Opensignal splits operators into two groups: large and small land area. The large land area group includes carriers from markets with a land area of more than 200,000 km2 (77,220 square miles) while the small land area group consists of carriers whose home market is below that size.

T-Mobile was also crowned for having the most available 5G network in the world | Image credit: PhoneArena

This report covers the first 180 days of H2 2024 (July 1 – December 27, 2024) and includes a Reliability Experience factor for the first time ever, which measure the ability of Opensignal users to connect to and successfully complete standard tasks on a carrier’s network.

The newly added Reliability Experience category also analyzes how much Opensignal users’ experience is affected by the radio access and core network, along with issues that prevent users from connecting to the internet even if they have a connection.

In order to determine which carrier has the fastest network in the world, Opensignal used multiple metrics that consists of a mixture of traditional speed-based measures (Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience), along with more experiential metrics like Video Experience, Games Experience and Voice App Experience.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless