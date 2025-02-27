T-Mobile’s network crowned the fastest in the world
T-Mobile has proven repeatedly that it has one of the fastest networks in the United States, but the latest report by prestigious publication Opensignal crowns the carrier as the fastest in the world.
In the Opensignal’s sixth Global Mobile Network Experience Awards, the publication puts under scope the overall mobile experience seen by its users on different carriers across the globe.
In the small land area category, the winner is South Korean carrier SK Telecom, which actually retains its spot from last year, but with a better 155.7 Mbps score. SK Telecom is followed by LG U+, another South Korean carrier.
For reference, Opensignal splits operators into two groups: large and small land area. The large land area group includes carriers from markets with a land area of more than 200,000 km2 (77,220 square miles) while the small land area group consists of carriers whose home market is below that size.
This report covers the first 180 days of H2 2024 (July 1 – December 27, 2024) and includes a Reliability Experience factor for the first time ever, which measure the ability of Opensignal users to connect to and successfully complete standard tasks on a carrier’s network.
The newly added Reliability Experience category also analyzes how much Opensignal users’ experience is affected by the radio access and core network, along with issues that prevent users from connecting to the internet even if they have a connection.
In order to determine which carrier has the fastest network in the world, Opensignal used multiple metrics that consists of a mixture of traditional speed-based measures (Download Speed Experience and Upload Speed Experience), along with more experiential metrics like Video Experience, Games Experience and Voice App Experience.
According to Opensignal’s report, “T-Mobile is the sole Global Winner in the large land area group, as our users on its network saw average overall download speeds of 152.5 Mbps in H2 2024.” Norway’s Telenor won second place with average overall download speeds of 127 Mbps.
This award is the cherry on top of everything T-Mobile has accomplished to cement its position as the network leader since the merger with Sprint. Our nationwide 5G standalone network has been delivering real benefits for our customers years ahead of anyone else and will continue to lead the industry as it shifts towards 5G Advanced and eventually 6G.
– said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile.
T-Mobile was also crowned for having the most available 5G network in the world | Image credit: PhoneArena
