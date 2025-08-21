This Sony ULT Wear deal at Amazon has me seriously tempted
Solid bass, great battery life, and a comfortable design — all for under $149 at Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If I were after a new set of high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, I’d definitely grab the Sony ULT Wear! Right now, these premium headphones are just under $149, making them a very tempting pick for bass lovers. The promo is available at Amazon and will only last for a limited time, so I suggest you check it out before it’s too late.
Earlier, during Amazon Prime Day, the same headset was available at an even lower price of under $130. But I don’t think this bargain will return any time soon, so I’d say the current promo is still quite exciting.
But sound quality isn’t the only reason why I’d grab them. They also feature quality noise cancellation, which, combined with their solid passive isolation, reduces background noise to a much more manageable level and lets you focus fully on your music. They’re not as powerful as the WH-1000XM6 or other high-class headphones, but they’re more than adequate for their asking price.
At the end of the day, while I probably wouldn’t be recommending them at their standard price, the ULT Wear are a winner in my book now that they’re $102 cheaper than usual. Get yours and save with Amazon’s limited-time sale.
The ULT Wear isn’t just any consumer-friendly headset, though. It’s primarily suited for those who want deep low-end from their favorite tunes, and it even comes with a dedicated ULT button to make your audio experience even richer so every beat hits the sweet spot. Of course, you can also alter their sound with an equalizer in case they’re way too bass-heavy for your taste.
What about battery life? It’s not half bad, to be honest. Sony claims you can get up to 30 hours of music per charge, which is more than enough for commuting, casual use, and more. On top of that, they support fast charging, offering up to 90 minutes of extra playtime from a three-minute charge, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint. That lets you keep them connected to two devices simultaneously, so you never miss a track.
