Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

This Sony ULT Wear deal at Amazon has me seriously tempted

Solid bass, great battery life, and a comfortable design — all for under $149 at Amazon!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman leaning on a wall is wearing the Sony ULT Wear headphones while holding her smartphone.
If I were after a new set of high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, I’d definitely grab the Sony ULT Wear! Right now, these premium headphones are just under $149, making them a very tempting pick for bass lovers. The promo is available at Amazon and will only last for a limited time, so I suggest you check it out before it’s too late.

The Sony ULT Wear are $102 off at Amazon

$102 off (41%)
The Sony ULT Wear are a great set of headphones with ANC, deep bass, long playtime and special features like Bluetooth Multipoint. The best part about them is that you can now get them for $102 off at Amazon. This is a limited-time sale.
Buy at Amazon

Earlier, during Amazon Prime Day, the same headset was available at an even lower price of under $130. But I don’t think this bargain will return any time soon, so I’d say the current promo is still quite exciting.

The ULT Wear isn’t just any consumer-friendly headset, though. It’s primarily suited for those who want deep low-end from their favorite tunes, and it even comes with a dedicated ULT button to make your audio experience even richer so every beat hits the sweet spot. Of course, you can also alter their sound with an equalizer in case they’re way too bass-heavy for your taste.

But sound quality isn’t the only reason why I’d grab them. They also feature quality noise cancellation, which, combined with their solid passive isolation, reduces background noise to a much more manageable level and lets you focus fully on your music. They’re not as powerful as the WH-1000XM6 or other high-class headphones, but they’re more than adequate for their asking price.

What about battery life? It’s not half bad, to be honest. Sony claims you can get up to 30 hours of music per charge, which is more than enough for commuting, casual use, and more. On top of that, they support fast charging, offering up to 90 minutes of extra playtime from a three-minute charge, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint. That lets you keep them connected to two devices simultaneously, so you never miss a track.

At the end of the day, while I probably wouldn’t be recommending them at their standard price, the ULT Wear are a winner in my book now that they’re $102 cheaper than usual. Get yours and save with Amazon’s limited-time sale.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Sony Headphones - Deals History
64 stories
21 Aug, 2025
This Sony ULT Wear deal at Amazon has me seriously tempted
05 Aug, 2025
I'd definitely grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $150 off, and you should consider it too
23 Jul, 2025
The WH-1000XM4 are a hit at $151 off in Walmart's exclusive promo
26 Jun, 2025
The still-amazing Sony WH-1000XM4 are selling like hotcakes at $120 off on Walmart
23 Jun, 2025
The gym-friendly Sony LinkBuds Fit are on sale at an unbeatable price for a limited time
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 13

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices
Last-minute leak confirms all Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a prices
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade, but not in the way you might think
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a massive screen upgrade, but not in the way you might think
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile race towards 6G, but there's a catch you need to know
Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off
Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless