Grab the top-tier Sonos Roam 2 and save 22% with Amazon's offer

Looking for a waterproof Bluetooth speaker with built-in Alexa and other smart features at a lower price? Well, the Sonos Roam 2 is now on sale at Amazon, available for 22% off its original ~$180 price. The promo won't last forever, though, so you might want to act fast.
Even though this premium portable speaker has been on sale before, this is the first time we're seeing it at such a generous discount in quite a while. In fact, it's currently down to its lowest price in over 30 days.
The Sonos Roam 2 delivers a lot, including some upgrades over the first-gen Sonos Roam. Unlike its predecessor, this bad boy features a Bluetooth button for easier pairing with your phone. It also sports a premium-looking design, solid IP67 rating, and a versatile build that lets you position it any way you want.
The portable Bluetooth speaker is just as awesome when it comes to audio quality. It not only delivers clear sound with no distortion and some low end, but it also comes with handy extras like Automatic Trueplay. This feature automatically adjusts the audio to suit any environment. That said, users preferring more bass out of the box might prefer the JBL Flip 7.
Factor in all the extras, including Wi-Fi support, Sonos Voice Control, and more, and you've got a well-rounded unit that you just can't pass up. And with a battery life of 10 hours per charge, it'll keep your favorite jams going strong for hours on end.
The best part about it? The Sonos Roam 2 is going for a tempting 22% off its original price. Sure, it's not a mind-blowing discount, but it's available in both colors. Plus, it's the first solid deal Amazon has launched in over a month. So, hurry up and save $40 while it
