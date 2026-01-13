Build your custom plan with Tello!

If you love Stranger Things, Samsung has a couple of freebies you'll want to claim ASAP

Bring Stranger Things to your Galaxy smartphone.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Apps
A man holding the Samsung Galaxy S25.
Samsung has partnered with Netflix to release a new theme and a set of wallpapers inspired by the popular series Stranger Things.

Welcome to the world of Upside Down


It's hard to believe that the Stranger Things series has come to an end, with (spoiler alert) Joyce Byers landing the final blow on Vecna. But if you want to stay in the world of Hawkins and the Upside Down a bit longer, you'd be thrilled to know that Samsung has partnered with Netflix to release one theme and five wallpapers inspired by the series.

Recommended For You
Both the theme and the set of wallpapers are available for free on the Samsung Galaxy Store from January 12 through February 22. However, your device must meet a few requirements to access this offer. According to Samsung, the Stranger Things theme works only on Galaxy phones running Android 15 or later. That means you won't be able to install this theme on older Galaxy phones, such as those from the Galaxy S20 series, that aren't compatible with the Android 15 update. Fortunately, the wallpapers can be used on all Galaxy models with Android 8 or newer installed.

If the Android version requirement is fulfilled, you then need to download the Netflix app on your smartphone and launch it once. That's about it. Now, open the Samsung Galaxy Store and tap the Stranger Things banner that appears at the top of the screen. You can also search for the show in the store if the banner doesn't appear for some reason. Then, download the theme or wallpaper to bring the Stranger Things world to your phone.

Do you use themes on your Android smartphone?
Yes, they change the complete look of my phone.
35.71%
Nah, I'm a wallpaper person.
64.29%
14 Votes

Time flies really fast



The first season of Stranger Things was released in 2016, when I was just a small school going kid trying to memorize integration and differentiation formulas. AI was barely a thing back then, and 2 GB was the maximum RAM Apple offered in its latest phone at the time, the iPhone 7.

A lot has changed since then. I completed my schooling, graduated from university, and it's already been a couple of months since I joined PhoneArena. AI is being used in every other tech product you can think of, and Apple's latest phone, the iPhone 17, now has 8 GB of RAM and finally features a 120 Hz display.

Although February 22 is mentioned as the last date to grab these wallpapers and themes, it's also worth highlighting that Samsung stated in its blog post that they may be "withdrawn at any time without notice or liability due to circumstances at Samsung or Netflix." So, it's better to grab these free gifts as soon as possible.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/358-200/Aman-PA-Pic-portrait.webp
Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
Read the latest from Aman Kumar
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
Google is quietly building something that could transform the lineup beyond the Pixel 11
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
T-Mobile charges customer $3,300 for three iPhones the carrier said would be free
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
Galaxy S22 Ultra owners want to sue Samsung for a second time because of a massive breach of privacy
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
I don't need to see the unveiling as I've already decided on my next phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
The iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked, and one of them is stealing the show
Latest News
Instead of Samsung stealing one of OnePlus' best features, seems like OnePlus got inspired to abandon it
Instead of Samsung stealing one of OnePlus' best features, seems like OnePlus got inspired to abandon it
The hugely popular Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17e are lifting the US smartphone market as a whole
The hugely popular Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17e are lifting the US smartphone market as a whole
Verizon warns of pain as corporate strategy takes a dark turn
Verizon warns of pain as corporate strategy takes a dark turn
Pixel 11 Pro might get less powerful so it doesn't get pricier
Pixel 11 Pro might get less powerful so it doesn't get pricier
8,000 Meta employees will be let go in a month while Zuck builds an AI clone of himself to talk to workers
8,000 Meta employees will be let go in a month while Zuck builds an AI clone of himself to talk to workers
The iPhone Ultra could miss a key Apple feature
The iPhone Ultra could miss a key Apple feature