If you love Stranger Things, Samsung has a couple of freebies you'll want to claim ASAP
Bring Stranger Things to your Galaxy smartphone.
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Samsung has partnered with Netflix to release a new theme and a set of wallpapers inspired by the popular series Stranger Things.
Welcome to the world of Upside Down
It's hard to believe that the Stranger Things series has come to an end, with (spoiler alert) Joyce Byers landing the final blow on Vecna. But if you want to stay in the world of Hawkins and the Upside Down a bit longer, you'd be thrilled to know that Samsung has partnered with Netflix to release one theme and five wallpapers inspired by the series.
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Both the theme and the set of wallpapers are available for free on the Samsung Galaxy Store from January 12 through February 22. However, your device must meet a few requirements to access this offer. According to Samsung, the Stranger Things theme works only on Galaxy phones running Android 15 or later. That means you won't be able to install this theme on older Galaxy phones, such as those from the Galaxy S20 series, that aren't compatible with the Android 15 update. Fortunately, the wallpapers can be used on all Galaxy models with Android 8 or newer installed.
If the Android version requirement is fulfilled, you then need to download the Netflix app on your smartphone and launch it once. That's about it. Now, open the Samsung Galaxy Store and tap the Stranger Things banner that appears at the top of the screen. You can also search for the show in the store if the banner doesn't appear for some reason. Then, download the theme or wallpaper to bring the Stranger Things world to your phone.
Do you use themes on your Android smartphone?
Yes, they change the complete look of my phone.
35.71%
Nah, I'm a wallpaper person.
64.29%
Time flies really fast
Stranger Things themes and wallpapers on Galaxy phones. | Image Credit - Samsung
The first season of Stranger Things was released in 2016, when I was just a small school going kid trying to memorize integration and differentiation formulas. AI was barely a thing back then, and 2 GB was the maximum RAM Apple offered in its latest phone at the time, the iPhone 7.
A lot has changed since then. I completed my schooling, graduated from university, and it's already been a couple of months since I joined PhoneArena. AI is being used in every other tech product you can think of, and Apple's latest phone, the iPhone 17, now has 8 GB of RAM and finally features a 120 Hz display.
Although February 22 is mentioned as the last date to grab these wallpapers and themes, it's also worth highlighting that Samsung stated in its blog post that they may be "withdrawn at any time without notice or liability due to circumstances at Samsung or Netflix." So, it's better to grab these free gifts as soon as possible.
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