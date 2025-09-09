The standard iPhone 17 finally gets the screen update it should have gotten years ago

iPhone 17

But, let's all say it out loud, the headline here is that the standard, entry-level iPhone 17 is no longer stuck in 60Hz-land.



Why this screen upgrade is a game-changer



Everyone knows that Apple has been dragging its feet on this for a while. Competitors like Samsung have been putting 120Hz displays on their standard Galaxy S phones for generations, making the 60Hz screen on the base iPhone feel dated and, frankly, a bit cheap for a phone at its price point. It's been a clear-cut reason to either spend more on a Pro model or look at the Android competition.



Everyone knows that Apple has been dragging its feet on this for a while. Competitors like Samsung have been putting 120Hz displays on their standard Galaxy S phones for generations, making the 60Hz screen on the base iPhone feel dated and, frankly, a bit cheap for a phone at its price point. It's been a clear-cut reason to either spend more on a Pro model or look at the Android competition.

This move finally puts the base iPhone on a level playing field. You no longer have to pay a "Pro" tax to get a core feature that drastically improves the day-to-day feel of using your phone. Everything from flicking through social media to navigating iOS just feels more responsive and modern. This makes the standard iPhone 17 an incredibly compelling option for the average person who wants a fantastic phone but doesn't necessarily need the triple-camera system or LiDAR scanner of the Pro models.





It's about time, Apple

My personal take? This is the upgrade many Apple fans have been asking for. Keeping ProMotion as a Pro-exclusive feature for so long felt like an artificial way to push people to the more expensive models, and the user experience on the base iPhone suffered for it. This change isn't a revolutionary leap forward; it's Apple finally fixing a long-standing disparity and catching up with the rest of the industry.



My personal take? This is the upgrade many Apple fans have been asking for. Keeping ProMotion as a Pro-exclusive feature for so long felt like an artificial way to push people to the more expensive models, and the user experience on the base iPhone suffered for it. This change isn't a revolutionary leap forward; it's Apple finally fixing a long-standing disparity and catching up with the rest of the industry.

And for that reason, I think the iPhone 17 is going to be a massive hit. That 60Hz-to-120Hz jump is one of those upgrades you can't unsee once you've experienced it. For anyone holding onto an older, non-Pro iPhone, this is probably the most compelling reason to upgrade in years. We'll be going hands-on with the full lineup as soon as we can, so stick around for our full review.











