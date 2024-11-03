Samsung will include one of the best Apple Intelligence features in One UI 7

One of the better Apple Intelligence features that Apple included in iOS 18 .1 allows users to get an AI-created summary of their notifications. Instead of having to decipher what a notification is trying to tell you, a notification summary will let you know in clear language what a specific notification is all about. You can tell if a notification has been summarized because it has the Summary icon which shows an arrow pointing to the right with two lines representing text above the arrow.





iOS 18.1. A notification is summarized on the iPhone if you receive two or more notifications from the same source and it works with almost every app. Notification summaries appear on one of the iPhone models that supports Apple Intelligence such as iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all four iPhone 16 series models. The feature is part of the Apple Intelligence capabilities offered with iOS 18.1.





One UI 7 is ready to be disseminated. It appears that Samsung has decided to add the notification summary feature as it appears in a recent version of the One UI 7 beta ending in "XJW." Samsung is going to call the feature AI notification and there is one major drawback with it so far. It is only available for the Korean language right now but could be supporting English by the time the stable version ofis ready to be disseminated.









Leaker Chun Bhai posted on "X" Saturday that "Galaxy AI now has notification summary feature. It's called AI notification." The leaker also said that this feature will not be found on mid-range Galaxy handsets and could end up on recent flagship Galaxy phones.





Other features rumored to be coming on the latest Samsung Android-related interface include "Homework help with Circle to Search," which will help with Math, Physics, and History problems. Google will include videos and other methods to show how the answer was found. Other new features expected are icons that can be identified faster, an enhanced lock screen for better visibility, and new parental controls that won't require the use of a third party app.



