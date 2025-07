Samsung's next Galaxy phones could bring more AI choices, in addition to Google's Gemini

Referential image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra . | Image credit — PhoneArena









The The Galaxy S26 is expected early next year and could be the first to showcase this expanded AI strategy. Samsung may also be considering OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT — as another possible partner. This would be a big move and would follow Apple’s recent decision to let users choose between AI providers like ChatGPT and Gemini on iPhones.





Beyond software, Samsung is also reviewing its hardware plans. The Galaxy S26 may feature either Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon processor or the company’s own Exynos 2600 chip. Samsung often uses both, depending on region and model. For example, its flagships might use only Snapdragon chips, while other models used a mix of the two.



By working with multiple AI companies, Samsung hopes to offer a more flexible experience for users. It’s part of a larger trend across the tech industry, where companies want to give people more control over which AI tools they use. That approach could make Samsung phones more appealing to people who want AI to feel more personal or transparent.



Samsung is planning to bring more AI options to its upcoming Galaxy phones. Right now, the company uses Google’s Gemini AI on devices like the Galaxy S25 and Z Fold devices, but that might change soon. According to a new report from Bloomberg , Samsung is talking to other AI companies — including OpenAI and Perplexity AI — about working together on future phones.Choi Won-Joon, who runs Samsung’s mobile division, told Bloomberg that the company is in talks with several AI providers. His goal is to offer Galaxy users more choices. He explained that Samsung is open to using any AI agent, as long as it offers a strong experience.Samsung already uses Gemini for many features on its Galaxy devices, like Circle to Search and AI-powered editing tools. But as reported back in June , the company has been exploring ways to rely less on Google. That includes looking at outside partners like Perplexity AI, a company that blends AI chat answers with real-time web results. Samsung is reportedly close to investing in Perplexity, which could lead to deeper integration in upcoming Galaxy models.