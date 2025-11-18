Google launches Gemini 3, and you won’t be able to escape it even if you wanted to

Generative user interface experiences in AI Mode





On top of the benchmarks





Gemini 3’s new capabilities unlock various improvements to Google’s apps. For example, you’ll be able to build more comprehensive programs inside the Canvas workspace in the Gemini app. For example, you can let the model recognize handwritten recipes in several languages and build a shareable, multi-language family cookbook.Gemini 3 also enables what Google calls generative user interface experiences. When you look for information in AI Mode, Gemini 3 Pro will create visual layouts for the responses to your questions. Those visualizations feature interactive tools and simulations generated on the fly based on the user’s query.In the coming weeks, Google is also going to launch a more research-intensive version of the model, called Gemini 3 Deep Think. That version will outperform Gemini 3 Pro, which is already leading some independent benchmarks.Gemini 3 Pro reached 37.5 on the Humanity’s Last Exam benchmark, which is meant to capture general reasoning and expertise. That benchmark was previously led by OpenAI’s GPT-5 Pro with a score of 31.64. Gemini 3 Pro is also leading the leaderboard on LMArena, only hours after xAI’s Grok 4.1 ousted Gemini 2.5 from the top position, which Google’s previous model held for months.