Google launches Gemini 3, and you won’t be able to escape it even if you wanted to

Google’s new models are launching right away in the Gemini app and Search.

Google announced the release of Gemini 3, a series of models the company says are its most powerful agentic and vibe-coding models yet. The new flagship model is the first Google makes available simultaneously in the Gemini app and in Search and AI Mode.

Gemini 3 Pro lands in Gemini and Google Search


Gemini 3 Pro is Google’s new flagship AI model, which the company is releasing to everyone through the Gemini app. Google subscribers can also use the model in AI Mode in Search, with a wider release to everyone in the US coming soon. In the coming weeks, AI Mode and AI Overviews will start “intelligently route your most challenging questions” to the new model while keeping simpler tasks to the older models.

Google describes Gemini 3 Pro as a “natively multimodal” model, which can process text, images, video, audio, and code simultaneously, rather than separately. That means you can mix different sources of information and ask the model to synthesize it. For example, you can mix research papers, video lectures, and tutorials, and the model can generate code for flashcards or other interactive learning materials.

Video Thumbnail

Google says Gemini 3 starts a new era of intelligence | Video – Google

The company boasts that Gemini 3 is its most intelligent model, which can help bring any of its users’ ideas to life. The new model has an improved understanding of the context and intent of the requests, which should help users achieve more with less prompting. 

In its announcement, Google subtly jabbed at OpenAI, saying that Gemini 3 Pro responses with less flattery, which is a well-known issue with ChatGPT. 

Its responses are smart, concise and direct, trading cliché and flattery for genuine insight — telling you what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear.
Google, November 2025

Generative user interface experiences in AI Mode



Gemini 3’s new capabilities unlock various improvements to Google’s apps. For example, you’ll be able to build more comprehensive programs inside the Canvas workspace in the Gemini app. For example, you can let the model recognize handwritten recipes in several languages and build a shareable, multi-language family cookbook.

Gemini 3 also enables what Google calls generative user interface experiences. When you look for information in AI Mode, Gemini 3 Pro will create visual layouts for the responses to your questions. Those visualizations feature interactive tools and simulations generated on the fly based on the user’s query.

On top of the benchmarks



In the coming weeks, Google is also going to launch a more research-intensive version of the model, called Gemini 3 Deep Think. That version will outperform Gemini 3 Pro, which is already leading some independent benchmarks. 

Gemini 3 Pro reached 37.5 on the Humanity’s Last Exam benchmark, which is meant to capture general reasoning and expertise. That benchmark was previously led by OpenAI’s GPT-5 Pro with a score of 31.64. Gemini 3 Pro is also leading the leaderboard on LMArena, only hours after xAI’s Grok 4.1 ousted Gemini 2.5 from the top position, which Google’s previous model held for months.

Do you like the AI Overview feature in Google Search?

Vote View Result


Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, says that the Gemini app has more than 650 million monthly active users, and AI Overviews are used by 2 billion people every month. He added that more than 70% of Google’s cloud clients use AI, and over 13 million software developers have used its models as part of their workflows. 

Alongside the new model, the company also launched a Gemini-powered coding interface called Google Antigravity. Similar to other agentic IDEs, the app combines a prompt window with a command-line interface and a browser window. The app is available in free preview and is compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux.

You can’t escape Gemini


While Gemini 3 sounds impressive, I think Google is a bit too aggressive with how it pushes AI to users. AI Overview takes the top part of the Search page, and AI Mode is the leftmost option, positioned before all results, images, and other tabs. That makes it impossible to miss, which could bother everyone who isn’t as excited about AI as Google.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
