Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google





What is Perplexity AI?



For those unfamiliar, Perplexity is a rapidly growing AI-powered search and assistant platform that is currently competing with more established names like Google Search and Microsoft Copilot. There's already an app available on both Android and iOS.



Perplexity's assistant offers more than just simple Q&A, though. It also performs complex research queries, answers follow-up questions, and shows its sources inline — a type of transparency that helps it stand out among the competition.

The company has been gaining traction as an alternative to traditional search engines and generative assistants, thanks to its accuracy and focus on real-time data.





So what might Samsung be planning?

If the deal goes through, Samsung could ship Perplexity's app and assistant preloaded on Galaxy phones, while integrating its search engine directly into Samsung Internet and embedding some of its technology straight into Bixby.





Galaxy S26 series, although it’s not clear whether this would completely replace or simply complement Bixby and the Google Assistant.



According to the report from Bloomberg, Samsung wants to make Perplexity the "default assistant option" on the Galaxy S26 series, although it's not clear whether this would completely replace or simply complement Bixby and the Google Assistant.

Those with a good memory will remember that this isn't the first time Samsung has flirted with Google's rivals. In 2023, reports surfaced that Samsung considered switching the default search engine on its devices from Google to Bing, which reportedly sent Google into "panic mode."









Now, with Perplexity in the mix, Samsung seems to be continuing its strategy of exploring non-Google alternatives in the AI space. Does this mean that its partnership with Google is not that great and there's drama behind the curtains? Not necessarily, but it does mean Samsung is open to change.

Interestingly, Samsung isn't the first smartphone brand to embrace Perplexity out of the box. That title belongs to Motorola, which recently shipped the 2025 Razr series with no fewer than four AI assistants preinstalled: Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Motorola's own Moto AI, and Perplexity.

While the idea was to give users choice, Motorola may have gone overboard. With so many AI agents competing for attention — each with their own specialties and quirks — it can quickly become confusing which one to use and when.









Samsung, in contrast, so far has taken a more curated approach to software experiences, and it’s likely to avoid the same overload. But if Perplexity does become a core part of One UI, the company will need to clearly communicate what makes it different — and why users should care.



More AI competition on the way



Motorola's fix to this issue is even more AI, through a feature called "Next Move," designed to help users navigate the crowded assistant ecosystem.

Samsung, in contrast, so far has taken a more curated approach to software experiences, and it's likely to avoid the same overload. But if Perplexity does become a core part of One UI, the company will need to clearly communicate what makes it different — and why users should care.

All of this is happening against a backdrop of intense competition in the AI space.









Google, for instance, has reportedly been working on a wave of new generative features, including smarter Search results, AI-generated images, and interactive tools for learning and coding. Supposedly, these efforts were partially spurred by the very threat of Samsung exploring partnerships with rivals.

Want to know what's coming up on Android? Check out all the exciting Android advancements Google announced during the I/O 2025 developer's conference.

As for Samsung, whether it ultimately moves forward with Perplexity — and how deeply it integrates the technology — could mark a turning point in how AI works on Galaxy devices. We expect to hear a formal announcement later this year, given that this partnership ends up forming.