Oops! Samsung may have just confirmed the Galaxy Z Flip FE’s existence

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 in its half-folded state looked at by a person.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

A tipster on X found a new model number on Samsung's OTA servers that pretty much indicates the Galaxy Z Flip FE is also coming, possibly with the two other foldables in the summer.

Samsung's upcoming foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 have been all over the internet lately, and not all rumors have been exciting. We've heard that Samsung hasn't planned many upgrades for them, but both are expected to rock an improved crease and become lighter and slimmer.

They are expected to be unveiled in a summer Unpacked event. However, rumor has it it won't be just the two foldables that Samsung will introduce then: they may be joined by a Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition). And now, Samsung has all but confirmed the FE's existence.

A device with the model number SM-F761 was spotted on Samsung servers that handle over-the-air software updates. Curiously enough, there's not an official Samsung phone with this model number just yet. The number tells us a couple of curious tidbits: first off, the "F" indicates that the phone may be a foldable, while the "7" at the front hints that the phone is a part of the Z Flip line.

Why? Well, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 sported the SM-F741 model number, while the Flip 5 sported an SM-F731. So logically, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 should be the SM-F751. Then, what is the SM-F761?

Yes, you could say that the SM-F761 may be reserved for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 (for next year), but Samsung wouldn't be working on software builds for it just yet, so it's not really likely. We're left with the only logical option: the Galaxy Z Flip FE.

The FE in the name may mean that the device will be similar in approach to the Galaxy S-series FE models. This means, a more affordable model with some corners cut to achieve a lower price, but still very capable. We've heard that luckily, it may not come with a display downgrade though, as early rumors about it indicate it may come with the Flip 6's folding display (6.7-inch FullHD+ 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED).

The phone has been rumored to come with Exynos 2500, and if so, it may be the same processor powering the more expensive Galaxy Z Flip 7. The processor is manufactured by Samsung and historically, these chips have performed a tad slower than those by Qualcomm (like the Snapdragon 8 Elite which should be powering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 hopefully).

Other rumors have said the processor of the Z Flip FE may be the Exynos 2400e, a slightly less powerful version. We expect up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

So, hopefully, we get to see this phone alongside the Z Flip 7 and Fold 7. Foldable phones have yet to become mainstream, but a cheaper model may do just that, as many people are usually held back by high prices for foldables.

When (and if) the Z Flip FE launches, it will have to face the likes of the Motorola Razr (2024), which is another more budget-oriented foldable phone. Meanwhile, Samsung's main competitor, Apple, is not set to release a foldable at least until next year. And even then, it probably won't be a clamshell foldable.
