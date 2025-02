Samsung bets on Exynos 2500 to power the Z Flip 7, but will the Z Fold 7 be spared?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is officially here! You can now pre-order the mighty Samsung flagship for up to $1,250+ off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900, and you also get a $120 free storage upgrade. Additionally, you get up to $350 Samsung Credits.

Fold 7

Samsung System LSI just mentioned in its earnings call that it's optimizing Exynos 2500 and "aiming to secure design wins for mobile models scheduled for release in 2H" — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) January 31, 2025





Now, earlier it was rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip , which is the same as the S25, or maybe a tiny bit slower if it was the 7-core version. However, we somehow assumed that this would be the global approach, but at this point, we could get only somemodels with it.