Samsung bets on Exynos 2500 to power the Z Flip 7, but will the Z Fold 7 be spared?

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a person's hand.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Samsung just confirmed during its earnings report that it's indeed working on an Exynos 2500, and talked about it powering upcoming H2 2025 models.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 event just passed a couple of weeks ago, leaving many people disappointed with the apparent lack of huge upgrades. The phones did bring quite a lot of new things to the table (upgraded S25 Ultra camera, powerful speakers, contextual AI), but seemingly nothing major. As we're turning our gazes now to Samsung's second big release of 2025, the summer Unpacked when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, it seems we may be in for a disappointment again.

Now, earlier it was rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is the same as the S25, or maybe a tiny bit slower if it was the 7-core version. However, we somehow assumed that this would be the global approach, but at this point, we could get only some Fold 7 models with it.



The Galaxy Z Flip 7 already leaked with the Exynos 2500 and we were able to see some of its specs. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was almost undoubtedly rumored to sport Qualcomm's chip, but I can't help but wonder if Samsung may mean there could be a regional split, something like the Galaxy S24: users in the US and a few other countries got Qualcomm, while Europe and others got the Exynos 2400.

That's not necessarily bad news, but coupled with the lack of exciting things about this year's foldables, it seems a bit much, if true. Of course, it's always possible Samsung is just talking about the Z Flip 7 when talking about the Exynos, so we'll have to wait and see for more leaks to be entirely sure.

On top of that, we still don't know how well the Exynos 2500 is going to perform when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but historically, Samsung's chips have always been a tad slower than their Qualcomm counterparts.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is otherwise rumored to be a revamped Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (slimmer, lighter, maybe bigger displays) but that could also mean the foldable may ditch the S Pen support. I am tempted to believe this isn't true, but given the unapologetic downgrades of the S25 Ultra's S Pen that Samsung threw at us, what would stop Samsung from doing just that?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are rumored to sport the same pricing strategy as last year, which is semi-good semi-bad news. The Fold 7 will have to face the likes of the ultrathin OnePlus Open 2 (or Oppo Find N5) and a potential Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and it needs every little improvement it can get to measure up.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, may have an easier win given it's not that big of a productivity device but more like an accessory-type phone. Nevertheless, Samsung will need something really strong and not just AI-talk to win people over.
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

