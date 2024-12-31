Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE will be cheaper, said to make no compromise in main display





Just like the Galaxy S FE phones before them, these "Fan Edition" relaunches are supposed to cut some corners and be a bit more affordable. So, if you are craving the latest in Samsung foldable tech, but don't feel like selling an arm or a leg to get one — an FE might be an option.





The latest rumor we have is good news. Supposedly,



The Galaxy Z Flip FE will have the same great screen as the Galaxy Z Flip 6





Z Flip 6 , including the 426 ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Essentially, the main screen experience is deemed a core feature and it's said that Samsung intends on keeping that premium feel even for the FE models. Again, the same can be said about the Galaxy S FE models that came before.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.



Again, speculation points to that external screen being a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 748×700 pixels, probably protected by some version for Corning's Gorilla Glass. Word is that the Galaxy Z Flip FE will feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED main screen. In other words, the same specs as the internal screen of the, including the 426 ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Essentially, the main screen experience is deemed a core feature and it's said that Samsung intends on keeping that premium feel even for the FE models. Again, the same can be said about the Galaxy S FE models that came before.However, it is very likely that the external screen might get downgraded. Probably to a smaller panel that continues to support only widgets. Kind of how the more affordable Moto Razr has a smaller screen than the flagship Razr Plus Again, speculation points to that external screen being a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 748×700 pixels, probably protected by some version for Corning's Gorilla Glass.





More processor information









However, these are still MediaTek's most powerful chip series. Even though the Dimensity 9400 is now out, we don't imagine the 9300 will be exactly cheap, even throughout 2025. But the latest speculation brings back an old favorite — the Samsung-made Exynos! Rumor has it that Samsung wants to launch the Galaxy Z Flip FE for a starting price of $699. This, naturally, leads us to ask — what type of hardware is going to power it? Earlier rumors said that Samsung may be looking at a MediaTek Dimensity to get the price down a bit. That wouldn't be a precedent — the Galaxy Tab S10 series already launched with Dimensity 9300 chips inside.However, these are still MediaTek's most powerful chip series. Even though the Dimensity 9400 is now out, we don't imagine the 9300 will be exactly cheap, even throughout 2025. But the latest speculation brings back an old favorite — the Samsung-made Exynos!



Recommended Stories





Now, we will be taking this with a huge grain of salt, as the rumor suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip FE may come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip. This same chip is expected to also drive the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , and it's expected to be rather powerful. Yes, it is made by Samsung's own factories, but we don't think it will be bringing the overall price of the phone down to $699, will it? It's possible the the Flip FE might be powered by a slightly tweaked version of the Exynos 2500, but we'll see.

It's all a big experiment





The foldable market hasn't exactly taken off yet. Manufacturers are still looking for the right form factor, right power, exact price point to chase, and even how to market the devices. Samsung is obviously feeling the pressure and trying to experiment in multiple ways — earlier in 2024, we heard about the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which is an entirely redesigned, thin Z Fold without S Pen functionality. It looks more like a Pixel 9 Pro Fold and delivers that larger external screen, which many users have been asking for. The Special Edition is available in limited units and only in eastern markets, as Samsung gauges interest.





So, since the company has shown us that it's willing to experiment, there is no doubt in our minds that the Galaxy Z Fold FE and z Flip FE are actual serious projects, as Samsung is still trying to get the foldable formula right to make it appeal to more users. Would you be interested in a $699 Z Flip FE?







