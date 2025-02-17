Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak teases a big display upgrade - finally, a reason to get excited

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 held in a person's hand with its display towards the viewer.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to come with an improved hinge mechanism and therefore, less visible crease, according to the newest rumor.

Recently, we've heard plenty of somewhat disappointing tales about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, the two foldables Samsung plans to launch sometime in the summer. As far as the company's clamshell foldable goes, things may seem like Samsung is trying to sell us the same phone twice.

Although we may not be greeted with spectacular upgrades in terms of speeds (the Z Flip 7 may come with an Exynos chip, and how would it fare against Qualcomm's flagship chip is unknown) or a new camera, we may still get something to be excited about with this phone, and a personal favorite of mine (if true): a reduced crease.

A rumor from a tipster @PandaFlashPro on X, who's been giving us quite a lot of leaks about the upcoming phones recently (you should still take those with a grain of salt) now says Samsung may have managed to improve the Z Flip 7's hinge and make the crease of the phone less visible.

That's super good news if it ends up being true. Actually, I found the Galaxy Z Flip 6's crease to have decreased significantly when I reviewed it (it is still there though), and it's inching close to being almost non-noticeable. If PandaFlash is right, this could mean the crease may become almost invisible.

Of course, the tipster doesn't say an "invisible crease" but a "less visible" one. But the thing is, any improvements in the crease are a good thing in my book. The crease is basically where the phone's display folds, and happens to be just in the middle of it. On a clamshell phone like the Z Flip, it could be particularly annoying as it happens to cross the path of your thumb every time you scroll. Some people get used to it, others, like me, don't.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 display is also said to implement the ProScaler tech from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Basically what ProScaler does is improve the display image quality in real time. The Z Flip 7 may come with an "all-new flexible glass", probably to be more resistant and durable.

Recommended Stories
Other expectations for the Z Flip 7 are more on the disappointing side. We probably won't get an upgrade in the camera department or the overall looks (apart from a slightly slimmer body possibly).



The Exynos 2500, Samsung's first-party chip, may deliver reliable performance which may or may not be on par with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. A larger vapor chamber is said to keep the phone cool. Meanwhile, charging won't reportedly get upgraded and the new Flip will come with 25W wired charging, the same as its predecessor.

As we've now come to expect, the Z Flip 7 will possibly be full to the brim with generative AI tricks (whether those are actually to be used in real life or not). Judging by the leaks and rumors so far, we may be in for a rather "unexciting" summer Unpacked. It would be great if Samsung would shake things up and surprise us, but maybe 2025 isn't the year where it does that.

Save up to $1,020 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra!

$399 99
$1419 99
$1020 off (72%)
Get the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,020 off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900. Moreover, you get $120 off the 512GB variant, landing it at the price of the base storage model. On top of that, you'll receive an additional $80 Samsung credit for accessories.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Plus: Save up to $800 with trade-in!

$319 99
$1119 99
$800 off (71%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $700 on the exciting Galaxy S25 Plus. Samsung also gives you a $100 instant discount on the 512GB variant, giving you a total of up to $800 off the high-class Galaxy AI phone.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S25: Save up to $550 with a trade-in!

$309 99
$859 99
$550 off (64%)
Trade in your old phone to save up to $500 on the Galaxy S25. There's an additional $50 Samsung credit for the base storage model, while the 256GB variant arrives with a $50 instant discount.
Buy at Samsung

Meanwhile, other clamshell flip phones like the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and the Xiaomi Mix Flip come with a less noticeable crease than the one on the Z Flip 6. If there's any room for improvement, it's here, and I sincerely hope Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 stand out before the likes of the Oppo Find N5 steal their thunder by finally taming the dreaded crease.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless