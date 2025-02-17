Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak teases a big display upgrade - finally, a reason to get excited
The Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to come with an improved hinge mechanism and therefore, less visible crease, according to the newest rumor.
Recently, we've heard plenty of somewhat disappointing tales about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, the two foldables Samsung plans to launch sometime in the summer. As far as the company's clamshell foldable goes, things may seem like Samsung is trying to sell us the same phone twice.
Although we may not be greeted with spectacular upgrades in terms of speeds (the Z Flip 7 may come with an Exynos chip, and how would it fare against Qualcomm's flagship chip is unknown) or a new camera, we may still get something to be excited about with this phone, and a personal favorite of mine (if true): a reduced crease.
A rumor from a tipster @PandaFlashPro on X, who's been giving us quite a lot of leaks about the upcoming phones recently (you should still take those with a grain of salt) now says Samsung may have managed to improve the Z Flip 7's hinge and make the crease of the phone less visible.
That's super good news if it ends up being true. Actually, I found the Galaxy Z Flip 6's crease to have decreased significantly when I reviewed it (it is still there though), and it's inching close to being almost non-noticeable. If PandaFlash is right, this could mean the crease may become almost invisible.
Of course, the tipster doesn't say an "invisible crease" but a "less visible" one. But the thing is, any improvements in the crease are a good thing in my book. The crease is basically where the phone's display folds, and happens to be just in the middle of it. On a clamshell phone like the Z Flip, it could be particularly annoying as it happens to cross the path of your thumb every time you scroll. Some people get used to it, others, like me, don't.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 display is also said to implement the ProScaler tech from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Basically what ProScaler does is improve the display image quality in real time. The Z Flip 7 may come with an "all-new flexible glass", probably to be more resistant and durable.
Other expectations for the Z Flip 7 are more on the disappointing side. We probably won't get an upgrade in the camera department or the overall looks (apart from a slightly slimmer body possibly).
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the left next to the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) on the right. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Exynos 2500, Samsung's first-party chip, may deliver reliable performance which may or may not be on par with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. A larger vapor chamber is said to keep the phone cool. Meanwhile, charging won't reportedly get upgraded and the new Flip will come with 25W wired charging, the same as its predecessor.
As we've now come to expect, the Z Flip 7 will possibly be full to the brim with generative AI tricks (whether those are actually to be used in real life or not). Judging by the leaks and rumors so far, we may be in for a rather "unexciting" summer Unpacked. It would be great if Samsung would shake things up and surprise us, but maybe 2025 isn't the year where it does that.
Meanwhile, other clamshell flip phones like the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and the Xiaomi Mix Flip come with a less noticeable crease than the one on the Z Flip 6. If there's any room for improvement, it's here, and I sincerely hope Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 stand out before the likes of the Oppo Find N5 steal their thunder by finally taming the dreaded crease.
