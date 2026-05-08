The Galaxy S26 Ultra taught me how to use AI Select, and I am not going back

What exactly does Samsung AI Select do?

Galaxy AI

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Text Extraction: Select text from images or web pages to translate, summarize, or copy

Smart Suggestions: It identifies content like addresses for Maps, dates for Calendar, or phone numbers to call directly

Creative Editing: Use it to send images straight into Photo Assist [2]

Pin: crop a part of an app and pin it in a persistent window that stays on your screen until you close it

Search: On Galaxy Books, it allows you to drag and draw around objects to instantly search for them, or scan QR codes.

Easy text extraction

Galaxy AI

Multi-tasking

Creative fun

How to access AI Select

Frequently Asked Questions

Which devices support AI Select?

Is AI Select free to use?

Galaxy AI

Can I remove AI Select from my Edge Panel?

Galaxy AI

[1] Creative Studio - Requires network connection and Samsung account login. Accuracy of output not guaranteed.

[2] Photo Assist - Requires network connection and Samsung account login. A visible watermark is overlaid on the saved image to indicate it was generated by Galaxy AI . Accuracy of output not guaranteed.