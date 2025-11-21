Amazon brings Samsung's timeless Galaxy Watch 7 down to a ridiculously low Black Friday price
Despite its advanced age, this might just be the best smartwatch for a lot of bargain hunters right now.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is the Galaxy Watch 7 the absolute best smartwatch an Android phone user can buy this holiday season? Probably not. But Samsung's "standard" 2024-released intelligent timepiece is undoubtedly still up there with the new Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, looking like a tremendously value-packed alternative to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Series 10... at the right price.
Normally available for $249.99 and up (after the July 2025 announcement of the $349.99 and up Galaxy Watch 8, at least), the objectively stylish and reasonably powerful Galaxy Watch 7 is now on sale at a hefty $120 discount. That doesn't only make the wearable's current starting price "right", but very compelling, substantially undercutting, for instance, the most affordable Pixel Watch 3 model at its own Black Friday 2025 discount.
Technically, Amazon seems intent to keep this Black Friday Week deal going until next Friday, November 28, but of course, that might not be possible if you flock to purchase the ultra-low-cost Wear OS-based device... as you well should.
The $120 discount, which by the way is both unprecedented and currently unrivaled by Samsung's official US e-store, is good across the Galaxy Watch 7 family at Amazon, starting with the aforementioned entry-level 40mm variant sans cellular connectivity and ending with 44mm units supporting 4G LTE technology that are typically priced at $329.99 a pop.
While the (considerably costlier) Galaxy Watch 8 is naturally superior to its predecessor in a bunch of key ways, I think some of you will prefer the more "traditional", straightforward design of the older generation over the Galaxy Watch Ultra-inspired "cushion" shape of the newer edition.
Who said that ultra-affordable smartwatches can't be stylish? Definitely not Samsung. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Under the hood, the undeniably elegant Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 hides a more than respectable Exynos W1000 processor and 2GB RAM, as well as a... mediocre battery capable of keeping the lights on for a day's work (at most). That's definitely a big weakness, but the Galaxy Watch 8 is no heavyweight Garmin rival either, so I still think this is the smarter buy for hardcore Samsung fans right now.
I'm almost sure you'll agree when you also consider that expansive health monitoring tool set and a remarkably sharp AMOLED touchscreen that you simply cannot match in quality (let alone eclipse) at just a little over $100.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: