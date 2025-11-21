Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Amazon brings Samsung's timeless Galaxy Watch 7 down to a ridiculously low Black Friday price

Despite its advanced age, this might just be the best smartwatch for a lot of bargain hunters right now.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals Wearables Black Friday Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 stress tracking
Is the Galaxy Watch 7 the absolute best smartwatch an Android phone user can buy this holiday season? Probably not. But Samsung's "standard" 2024-released intelligent timepiece is undoubtedly still up there with the new Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, looking like a tremendously value-packed alternative to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Series 10... at the right price.

Normally available for $249.99 and up (after the July 2025 announcement of the $349.99 and up Galaxy Watch 8, at least), the objectively stylish and reasonably powerful Galaxy Watch 7 is now on sale at a hefty $120 discount. That doesn't only make the wearable's current starting price "right", but very compelling, substantially undercutting, for instance, the most affordable Pixel Watch 3 model at its own Black Friday 2025 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$120 off (48%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

$120 off (43%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$120 off (40%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

$120 off (36%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon


Technically, Amazon seems intent to keep this Black Friday Week deal going until next Friday, November 28, but of course, that might not be possible if you flock to purchase the ultra-low-cost Wear OS-based device... as you well should.

The $120 discount, which by the way is both unprecedented and currently unrivaled by Samsung's official US e-store, is good across the Galaxy Watch 7 family at Amazon, starting with the aforementioned entry-level 40mm variant sans cellular connectivity and ending with 44mm units supporting 4G LTE technology that are typically priced at $329.99 a pop.

While the (considerably costlier) Galaxy Watch 8 is naturally superior to its predecessor in a bunch of key ways, I think some of you will prefer the more "traditional", straightforward design of the older generation over the Galaxy Watch Ultra-inspired "cushion" shape of the newer edition.


Under the hood, the undeniably elegant Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 hides a more than respectable Exynos W1000 processor and 2GB RAM, as well as a... mediocre battery capable of keeping the lights on for a day's work (at most). That's definitely a big weakness, but the Galaxy Watch 8 is no heavyweight Garmin rival either, so I still think this is the smarter buy for hardcore Samsung fans right now. 

I'm almost sure you'll agree when you also consider that expansive health monitoring tool set and a remarkably sharp AMOLED touchscreen that you simply cannot match in quality (let alone eclipse) at just a little over $100.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15272 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 •

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless