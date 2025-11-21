Amazon brings Samsung's timeless Galaxy Watch 7 down to a ridiculously low Black Friday price

Galaxy Watch 7

Normally available for $249.99 and up (after the July 2025 announcement of the $349.99 and up Galaxy Watch 8), the objectively stylish and reasonably powerful Galaxy Watch 7 is now on sale at a hefty $120 discount. That doesn't only make the wearable's current starting price "right", but very compelling, substantially undercutting, for instance, the most affordable Pixel Watch 3 model at its own Black Friday 2025 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $120 off (48%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) $120 off (43%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $120 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) $120 off (36%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon









Technically, Amazon seems intent to keep this Black Friday Week deal going until next Friday, November 28, but of course, that might not be possible if you flock to purchase the ultra-low-cost Wear OS-based device... as you well should.

The $120 discount, which by the way is both unprecedented and currently unrivaled by Samsung's official US e-store, is good across the Galaxy Watch 7 family at Amazon, starting with the aforementioned entry-level 40mm variant sans cellular connectivity and ending with 44mm units supporting 4G LTE technology that are typically priced at $329.99 a pop.





While the (considerably costlier) Galaxy Watch 8 is naturally superior to its predecessor in a bunch of key ways, I think some of you will prefer the more "traditional", straightforward design of the older generation over the Galaxy Watch Ultra-inspired "cushion" shape of the newer edition.









Under the hood, the undeniably elegant Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 hides a more than respectable Exynos W1000 processor and 2GB RAM, as well as a... mediocre battery capable of keeping the lights on for a day's work (at most). That's definitely a big weakness, but the Galaxy Watch 8 is no heavyweight Garmin rival either, so I still think this is the smarter buy for hardcore Samsung fans right now.





I'm almost sure you'll agree when you also consider that expansive health monitoring tool set and a remarkably sharp AMOLED touchscreen that you simply cannot match in quality (let alone eclipse) at just a little over $100.



