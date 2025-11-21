Best Buy trumps Amazon to sell the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A36 5G at its best Black Friday price





While searching for the perfect Christmas gift across multiple e-commerce platforms this year, for instance, I just bumped into a Galaxy A36 5G deal at Best Buy that Amazon and Samsung's own official US website can't currently match.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $274 99 $399 99 $125 off (31%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lime Color Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $100 off (25%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon









This never-before-seen promotion (at least by me) knocks the 6.7-inch mid-ranger down from a $399.99 list price to just $274.99 in an eye-catching "Awesome Lime" colorway, and as you can imagine, you don't have to jump through any hoops to maximize your holiday savings.





Interestingly, that color option is not available directly from Samsung or from Amazon (at any price), while the Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender flavors are discounted by a slightly humbler $100 from $399.99 right now pretty much everywhere.









a few months back, the phone's biggest strengths are its aforementioned screen and battery, with a mediocre Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor looking like the number one flaw. But I don't think that's going to prove an absolute dealbreaker for cash-strapped Samsung fans this Christmas, especially when also taking into consideration the company's unrivaled software support for high-end and mid-range devices alike. As evidenced in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review a few months back, the phone's biggest strengths are its aforementioned screen and battery, with a mediocre Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor looking like the number one flaw. But I don't think that's going to prove an absolute dealbreaker for cash-strapped Samsung fans this Christmas, especially when also taking into consideration the company's unrivaled software support for high-end and mid-range devices alike.





