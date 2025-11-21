Best Buy trumps Amazon to sell the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A36 5G at its best Black Friday price
This looks like an impossible-to-beat holiday deal on a... hard-to-beat Android mid-ranger.
While most of the best phones around are sold by Amazon at their lowest possible prices this Black Friday... season, there are actually a few key exceptions to that rule... if you know where to look for them. Or if you're willing to let me do that for you, as, you know, that's kind of what I do best at PhoneArena (all false modesty aside) for quite some time now.
While searching for the perfect Christmas gift across multiple e-commerce platforms this year, for instance, I just bumped into a Galaxy A36 5G deal at Best Buy that Amazon and Samsung's own official US website can't currently match.
This never-before-seen promotion (at least by me) knocks the 6.7-inch mid-ranger down from a $399.99 list price to just $274.99 in an eye-catching "Awesome Lime" colorway, and as you can imagine, you don't have to jump through any hoops to maximize your holiday savings.
Interestingly, that color option is not available directly from Samsung or from Amazon (at any price), while the Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender flavors are discounted by a slightly humbler $100 from $399.99 right now pretty much everywhere.
At $274.99, this undeniably stylish handset with a thin 7.4mm profile, decidedly high-quality Super AMOLED display in tow, and hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood capable of blazing fast 45W charging is... still considerably costlier than something like Motorola's Moto G Power (2025), but also slightly cheaper than the Moto G Stylus (2025) and a lot more affordable than the Motorola Edge (2025) at the time of this writing.
That's a very attractive color for a budget-friendly mid-ranger. | Image Credit -- Samsung
As evidenced in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review a few months back, the phone's biggest strengths are its aforementioned screen and battery, with a mediocre Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor looking like the number one flaw. But I don't think that's going to prove an absolute dealbreaker for cash-strapped Samsung fans this Christmas, especially when also taking into consideration the company's unrivaled software support for high-end and mid-range devices alike.
