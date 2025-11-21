Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Best Buy trumps Amazon to sell the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A36 5G at its best Black Friday price

This looks like an impossible-to-beat holiday deal on a... hard-to-beat Android mid-ranger.

Samsung Android Deals Black Friday Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
While most of the best phones around are sold by Amazon at their lowest possible prices this Black Friday... season, there are actually a few key exceptions to that rule... if you know where to look for them. Or if you're willing to let me do that for you, as, you know, that's kind of what I do best at PhoneArena (all false modesty aside) for quite some time now.

While searching for the perfect Christmas gift across multiple e-commerce platforms this year, for instance, I just bumped into a Galaxy A36 5G deal at Best Buy that Amazon and Samsung's own official US website can't currently match.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$274 99
$399 99
$125 off (31%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lime Color
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$100 off (25%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options
Buy at Amazon


This never-before-seen promotion (at least by me) knocks the 6.7-inch mid-ranger down from a $399.99 list price to just $274.99 in an eye-catching "Awesome Lime" colorway, and as you can imagine, you don't have to jump through any hoops to maximize your holiday savings.

Interestingly, that color option is not available directly from Samsung or from Amazon (at any price), while the Awesome Black and Awesome Lavender flavors are discounted by a slightly humbler $100 from $399.99 right now pretty much everywhere.

At $274.99, this undeniably stylish handset with a thin 7.4mm profile, decidedly high-quality Super AMOLED display in tow, and hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood capable of blazing fast 45W charging is... still considerably costlier than something like Motorola's Moto G Power (2025), but also slightly cheaper than the Moto G Stylus (2025) and a lot more affordable than the Motorola Edge (2025) at the time of this writing.


As evidenced in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review a few months back, the phone's biggest strengths are its aforementioned screen and battery, with a mediocre Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor looking like the number one flaw. But I don't think that's going to prove an absolute dealbreaker for cash-strapped Samsung fans this Christmas, especially when also taking into consideration the company's unrivaled software support for high-end and mid-range devices alike.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless