Check out the razor-thin Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra giant in all its hi-res glory for the first time!
This first leaked batch of high-quality Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra images truly does Samsung's next super-premium Android tablet justice from a cosmetic standpoint.
After Google and possibly before Apple, Samsung is expected to unveil (at least) a couple of exciting new products of its own that have been profusely leaked over the last few weeks.
These are arguably not as high-profile as the just-announced Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL or the iPhone 17 family that's right around the corner, but that full Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra spec sheet revealed a few days ago by a fairly reputable tipster and a host of freshly leaked images from an even more trustworthy source should boost your enthusiasm over Samsung's next big Android tablets to unprecedented levels.
Now that's a gorgeous iPad Pro alternative!
Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying the existing Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is ugly. Far from it, in fact, but as undeniably handsome as Samsung's 2024-released 14.6-inch giant looks, its subtly refined sequel will clearly be even prettier.
That's probably the least intrusive notch I've ever seen on an Android device.
That was obvious ever since Evan Blass leaked its first (blurry) picture a little over a month ago, and it's even clearer now that WinFuture's Roland Quandt has managed to get his hands on four gloriously high-quality product depictions in a gray color.
That otherwise bland hue doesn't really bother me when we're dealing with such an insanely slim device rocking ultra-thin screen bezels, a refreshingly small and subtle screen cutout, and a clean and classic metal back with two large camera sensors on it.
Did anyone say "notch"? Yes, I'm afraid a portion of the Tab S11 Ultra's display is slashed to accommodate a selfie camera without drilling a hole into said AMOLED panel, but compared to the Tab S10 Ultra, this portion is significantly smaller, and dare I say it, sleeker.
Generic? Maybe a little. Clean and classy? Definitely.
The downside, of course, is that there's only room for one (12MP) front-facing snapper this time around, which I'm sure you'll find more than satisfactory for your general self-portrait needs.
That brings me (back) to easily the most impressive Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra design element, which is a profile of "around five millimeters." That's a little less specific than the 5.1mm waist measurement tipped last week, but it's pretty much etched in stone now that Samsung's 2025 ultra-high-end colossus will undercut the 5.4mm thickness of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and possibly match the 5.1mm slim iPad Pro 13 (2024) in the same department.
Will you be able to afford the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra?
As you can imagine, that's not a question with an easy, universal answer. Different people obviously have different financial resources and priorities, so while some of you may have no problem spending $1,200 on a new Android tablet this fall, others will find such an expense to be an absolutely scandalous notion.
Who's excited about... spending a small fortune on this next-gen Android giant?
$1,200, by the way, was the starting price of the Tab S10 Ultra at launch too, so you really shouldn't be surprised that the Tab S11 Ultra is expected to cost just as much as its predecessor in an entry-level variant with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. Doubling the local digital hoarding room without increasing the memory count is likely to set you back an extra $120, while a top-of-the-line Wi-Fi-only configuration with a whole terabyte of internal storage space and 16GB RAM will probably cost $1,620.
With 5G connectivity, the same storage and memory variants will naturally be even more expensive, but at the end of the day, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will provide a lot of bang for your buck with a huge and super-high-quality display in tow, a very powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood, and believe it or not, a gargantuan 11,600mAh battery miraculously squeezed into that crazy thin and presumably not very heavy body.
