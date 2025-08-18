$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Huge Galaxy Tab S10 Lite leak reveals a budget-friendly Samsung tablet you won't want to ignore

It may strongly resemble the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at first glance, but the upcoming Tab S10 Lite is not to be disregarded, especially in beautiful Coral Red.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Tablets Galaxy Tab
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite image
Unlike the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, which have been making the rounds for several months now, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is a relatively new entry in the rumor mill for Samsung.

But that hasn't stopped a very reliable French publication from spoiling almost all of the upcoming mid-ranger's secrets earlier this month, and it's definitely not stopping an even more trustworthy German leaker from corroborating those key details and adding a few other juicy tidbits to the budget-friendly equation today.

That's a very familiar-looking device!


By far the most important thing that WinFuture's Roland Quandt brings to the spotlight in his latest report (translated here) is a full gallery of high-resolution Galaxy Tab S10 Lite images that make the impending slate look an awful lot like the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).

There are certainly plenty of similarities between this unannounced 10.9-inch model and the... 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE as well, but the Tab S10 Lite is expected to be a bit thicker, heavier, and thus less premium-looking and premium-feeling than its Fan Edition "cousin."


On the decidedly bright side of things, that Coral Red paint job undeniably makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite's metal frame and back pop like no existing Tab S10 FE (or Tab S6 Lite) colorway. Naturally, this 10.9-inch mid-ranger will also be made available in a couple of other hues, including an admittedly boring shade of gray pictured today as well and a silver version I can only assume will be similar to the same Tab S10 FE option.

Of course, the actual availability of every one of these three colors could differ from region to region, and the same will unquestionably be true for the Tab S10 Lite's price points. In Europe, for instance, Samsung is likely to charge €399.99 ($467) for an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space, but stateside, I don't expect that same variant to cost more than $350 or so.

Then again, there's also a possibility that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will not be officially released in the US to avoid overcrowding the market with far too similar devices lacking clear and specific selling points.

Would you buy the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite?

Vote View Result

Is this an impressive enough spec sheet?


  • 10.9-inch LCD screen with 2112 x 1320 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology;
  • Samsung Exynos 1380 processor;
  • Android 15 with One UI 7;
  • Seven years of OS updates and security patches;
  • 6 and 8GB RAM options;
  • 128 and 256GB storage variants;
  • microSD card slot;
  • 8MP rear-facing camera;
  • 5MP front-facing camera;
  • Two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support;
  • 8,000mAh battery;
  • 25W charging capabilities;
  • Optional 5G connectivity;
  • USB 3.2 Type-C port;
  • 6.6mm thickness;
  • 524 grams weight;
  • Built-in S Pen.

If you ask me, those specifications and features could well be notable enough... for a $350 starting price. If Samsung makes the mistake to charge $400 and up for the Tab S10 Lite in the US, however, it's certainly going to be hard to justify a purchase when the clearly superior Tab S10 FE normally starts at $500... and currently goes for as little as $430.

Recommended Stories

Compared to the Fan Edition 10.9-incher, mind you, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is set to offer lower RAM counts in both its 128 and 256 gig storage configurations, as well as pack worse cameras, slightly lower screen resolution, and slower charging.

Compared to budget Android tablets from other brands, this puppy will hold a few major advantages in that handy S Pen included as standard in its retail price and that absolutely stellar long-term software support listed above. So, yes, you do have at least a couple of key reasons to look forward to Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite announcement... whenever that may take place.


Huge Galaxy Tab S10 Lite leak reveals a budget-friendly Samsung tablet you won&#039;t want to ignore
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 6

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless