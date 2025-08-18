Huge Galaxy Tab S10 Lite leak reveals a budget-friendly Samsung tablet you won't want to ignore

Galaxy Tab S10





But that hasn't stopped a very reliable French publication from spoiling almost all of the upcoming mid-ranger's secrets earlier this month , and it's definitely not stopping an even more trustworthy German leaker from corroborating those key details and adding a few other juicy tidbits to the budget-friendly equation today.

That's a very familiar-looking device!





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite images that make the impending slate look an awful lot like the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). By far the most important thing that WinFuture's Roland Quandt brings to the spotlight in his latest report translated here ) is a full gallery of high-resolutionLite images that make the impending slate look an awful lot like the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024).





as well, but the Tab S10 Lite is expected to be a bit thicker, heavier, and thus less premium-looking and premium-feeling than its Fan Edition "cousin." There are certainly plenty of similarities between this unannounced 10.9-inch model and the... 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE as well, but the Tab S10 Lite is expected to be a bit thicker, heavier, and thus less premium-looking and premium-feeling than its Fan Edition "cousin."









Galaxy Tab S10 Lite's metal frame and back pop like no existing Tab S10 FE (or On the decidedly bright side of things, that Coral Red paint job undeniably makes theLite's metal frame and back pop like no existing Tab S10 FE (or Tab S6 Lite ) colorway. Naturally, this 10.9-inch mid-ranger will also be made available in a couple of other hues, including an admittedly boring shade of gray pictured today as well and a silver version I can only assume will be similar to the same Tab S10 FE option.

Of course, the actual availability of every one of these three colors could differ from region to region, and the same will unquestionably be true for the Tab S10 Lite's price points. In Europe, for instance, Samsung is likely to charge €399.99 ($467) for an entry-level Wi-Fi-only configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space, but stateside, I don't expect that same variant to cost more than $350 or so.





Then again, there's also a possibility that the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will not be officially released in the US to avoid overcrowding the market with far too similar devices lacking clear and specific selling points.





Would you buy the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite? Yes Probably not Only if it costs $350 or less Only in Coral Red Not at any price Yes 33.33% Probably not 33.33% Only if it costs $350 or less 33.33% Only in Coral Red 0% Not at any price 0%

Is this an impressive enough spec sheet?





10.9-inch LCD screen with 2112 x 1320 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate technology;

Samsung Exynos 1380 processor;

Android 15 with One UI 7 ;

with ; Seven years of OS updates and security patches;

6 and 8GB RAM options;

128 and 256GB storage variants;

microSD card slot;

8MP rear-facing camera;

5MP front-facing camera;

Two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support;

8,000mAh battery;

25W charging capabilities;

Optional 5G connectivity;

USB 3.2 Type-C port;

6.6mm thickness;

524 grams weight;

Built-in S Pen.



If you ask me, those specifications and features could well be notable enough... for a $350 starting price. If Samsung makes the mistake to charge $400 and up for the Tab S10 Lite in the US, however, it's certainly going to be hard to justify a purchase when the clearly superior Tab S10 FE normally starts at $500... and currently goes for as little as $430



Recommended Stories





Compared to the Fan Edition 10.9-incher, mind you, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is set to offer lower RAM counts in both its 128 and 256 gig storage configurations, as well as pack worse cameras, slightly lower screen resolution, and slower charging.





Galaxy Tab S10 Lite announcement... whenever that may take place. Compared to budget Android tablets from other brands, this puppy will hold a few major advantages in that handy S Pen included as standard in its retail price and that absolutely stellar long-term software support listed above. So, yes, you do have at least a couple of key reasons to look forward to Samsung'sLite announcement... whenever that may take place.













Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!