Samsung's awkward Galaxy S26+ is trying hard to win your heart at an enhanced $175 discount
While nowhere near as popular and as well-reviewed as its big brother, the Galaxy S26 Plus might actually be worth a chance right now.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The S26+ is not the best phone in the world, but it's not that bad... at these prices either. | Image by PhoneArena
Did Samsung make the right call by cancelling the razor-thin S26 Edge and releasing the Galaxy S26 in three "traditional" versions last month? Not according to our Galaxy S26 Plus review, in which my good friend Peter K. savagely labeled the 6.7-inch powerhouse as a "perfectly good phone with no reason to exist."
But because it does exist, I believe some hardcore Samsung fans and general Android enthusiasts should look at the S26+ right now and seriously consider the possibility of choosing it over its big and little brothers. Yes, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is an undeniably better device, which is why it's also significantly costlier (even at an outright discount of up to $220).
Recommended For You
The compact Galaxy S26, meanwhile, is only marked down by $100 without any special requirements or strings attached at the time of this writing, which is unlikely to blow many bargain hunters' minds. The Galaxy S26 Plus, on the other hand, can be had for 175 bucks less than usual, and if you hurry, you can pick both your favorite storage configuration and colorway at the same hefty discount.
As far as I know, the S26+ hasn't been available at a larger outright discount before in an entry-level 256GB variant, although Amazon did allow early adopters to save even more than $175 during the handset's pre-order period, following up that killer launch deal with a very interesting (but short-lived) promotion last week that bundled a $100 price cut with a $100 gift card.
Three great cameras, a super-clean design, and a reasonably thin profile. What more could you want? | Image by PhoneArena
Unsurprisingly, Amazon is also behind this new offer, as well as a considerably bigger Galaxy S25+ markdown that makes the S26 Plus continue to feel a tad overpriced. Should you opt for the latest model? Only if you want the fastest available processor and an extra year of software support. Or if you miss out on the latest and greatest Galaxy S25 Plus discount, which is likely to go away much sooner than the latest and greatest Galaxy S26 Plus promo.
Compared to some of the other top contenders for the title of best Android phone in the world today, the Galaxy S26+ also seems a bit excessively priced, at $1,099.99 and up (normally), but the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, 50 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging support, and Galaxy AI skills almost make the new tags feel justified.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: