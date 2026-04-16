Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year - limited offer!

The unpopular Galaxy S25+ might be the best Samsung phone to buy right now at this huge discount

The middle brother of the Galaxy S25 family is more appealing than ever before, but you probably need to hurry.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus screen
The Galaxy S25+ is big, bold, fast, and not very expensive right now. | Image by PhoneArena

Despite selling in significantly lower numbers than both its big and little brothers since its global commercial debut more than a year ago, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus is clearly not a bad phone, which might explain why Samsung ultimately decided to release a Galaxy S26+ model alongside the "vanilla" S26 and the state-of-the-art S26 Ultra instead of a Galaxy S26 Edge.

One of the big problems with the Galaxy S25+ (especially in 2026) is a slightly excessive $999.99 starting price, but for what it's worth, at least Samsung didn't bump that up as it did with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, S25 FE, S25 Edge, and a bunch of the company's Android tablets.

Samsung Galaxy S25+

$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Navy Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon
Recommended For You

Even better, an outstanding new Amazon deal gives you the opportunity to save a whopping 300 bucks and essentially get the unlocked Galaxy S25 Plus with 256GB internal storage space at its lowest-ever price with no strings attached.

As you can imagine, this kind of special offer is unlikely to last long, especially with a single Navy colorway available at the time of this writing for $300 under its $999.99 list price. The deeply discounted Galaxy S25+ is obviously a much smarter buy now than the considerably costlier S26 Plus, as well as the slightly cheaper Galaxy S25 FE in a comparable 256GB storage variant.

Believe it or not, the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is currently pricier and thus less appealing than its big brother too, and the same goes for this year's smallest and most affordable member of the Galaxy S26 family.


In short, I think you might be looking at the absolute best Samsung phone here in terms of bang for your buck, and our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Plus review from last year highlights a bunch of key strengths and selling points that have gone largely unnoticed by the masses due to the superior value of the S25 and S25 Ultra (at the three's regular prices).

We're talking excellent overall performance (yes, even by 2026 standards), solid battery life, blazing fast charging, top-notch screen quality (again, even by the latest high-end standards), stellar long-term software support, and yes, phenomenal camera capabilities too (as long as you don't compare them to the imaging skills of the S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra). Simply put, this is an almost perfect value proposition... for an undoubtedly limited time.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16055 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life
by glamothe • 6
My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)
by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
I didn’t think I’d care for Apple’s smart glasses, now they’re the only choice that makes sense
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Why iPhones run as much as 50% faster on T-Mobile
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
Some Galaxy S22 Ultra owners must discard perfectly working units
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
End of an era at Apple as Tim Cook’s hopeful hire from Google leaves the company
Latest News
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
The gaming-centric Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is back from the dead and massively discounted again
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
T-Mobile is restricting a heavily advertised and cherished benefit
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Amazon is sweetening Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G launch deal with a nice $50 gift card
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Budget king OnePlus Pad Go 2 plummets to a new record low price and even includes a freebie
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?
Will the Galaxy S27 Ultra finally pack a different chipset than the vanilla Galaxy S27?