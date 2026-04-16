The unpopular Galaxy S25+ might be the best Samsung phone to buy right now at this huge discount





Galaxy S25 Plus

S26





One of the big problems with the Galaxy S25+ (especially in 2026) is a slightly excessive $999.99 starting price, but for what it's worth, at least Samsung didn't bump that up as it did with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Z Flip 7, S25 FE, S25 Edge, and a bunch of the company's Android tablets . One of the big problems with the(especially in 2026) is a slightly excessive $999.99 starting price, but for what it's worth, at least Samsung didn't bump that up as it did with the

Samsung Galaxy S25+ $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Navy Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Even better, an outstanding new Amazon deal gives you the opportunity to save a whopping 300 bucks and essentially get the unlocked Galaxy S25 Plus with 256GB internal storage space at its lowest-ever price with no strings attached.





Galaxy S25+ is obviously a much smarter buy now than the considerably costlier S26 Plus, as well as the slightly cheaper As you can imagine, this kind of special offer is unlikely to last long, especially with a single Navy colorway available at the time of this writing for $300 under its $999.99 list price. The deeply discountedis obviously asmarter buy now than the considerably costlierPlus, as well as the slightly cheaper Galaxy S25 FE in a comparable 256GB storage variant.





Galaxy S26 Believe it or not, the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is currently pricier and thus less appealing than its big brother too, and the same goes for this year's smallest and most affordable member of thefamily.









from last year highlights a bunch of key strengths and selling points that have gone largely unnoticed by the masses due to the superior value of the S25 and In short, I think you might be looking at the absolute best Samsung phone here in terms of bang for your buck, and our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Plus review from last year highlights a bunch of key strengths and selling points that have gone largely unnoticed by the masses due to the superior value of the S25 and S25 Ultra (at the three's regular prices).





We're talking excellent overall performance (yes, even by 2026 standards), solid battery life, blazing fast charging, top-notch screen quality (again, even by the latest high-end standards), stellar long-term software support, and yes, phenomenal camera capabilities too (as long as you don't compare them to the imaging skills of the S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra ). Simply put, this is an almost perfect value proposition... for an undoubtedly limited time.

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