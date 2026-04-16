The unpopular Galaxy S25+ might be the best Samsung phone to buy right now at this huge discount
The middle brother of the Galaxy S25 family is more appealing than ever before, but you probably need to hurry.
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The Galaxy S25+ is big, bold, fast, and not very expensive right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Despite selling in significantly lower numbers than both its big and little brothers since its global commercial debut more than a year ago, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus is clearly not a bad phone, which might explain why Samsung ultimately decided to release a Galaxy S26+ model alongside the "vanilla" S26 and the state-of-the-art S26 Ultra instead of a Galaxy S26 Edge.
One of the big problems with the Galaxy S25+ (especially in 2026) is a slightly excessive $999.99 starting price, but for what it's worth, at least Samsung didn't bump that up as it did with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, S25 FE, S25 Edge, and a bunch of the company's Android tablets.
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Even better, an outstanding new Amazon deal gives you the opportunity to save a whopping 300 bucks and essentially get the unlocked Galaxy S25 Plus with 256GB internal storage space at its lowest-ever price with no strings attached.
As you can imagine, this kind of special offer is unlikely to last long, especially with a single Navy colorway available at the time of this writing for $300 under its $999.99 list price. The deeply discounted Galaxy S25+ is obviously a much smarter buy now than the considerably costlier S26 Plus, as well as the slightly cheaper Galaxy S25 FE in a comparable 256GB storage variant.
Believe it or not, the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is currently pricier and thus less appealing than its big brother too, and the same goes for this year's smallest and most affordable member of the Galaxy S26 family.
Navy is probably the best Galaxy S25+ color anyway. | Image by PhoneArena
In short, I think you might be looking at the absolute best Samsung phone here in terms of bang for your buck, and our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Plus review from last year highlights a bunch of key strengths and selling points that have gone largely unnoticed by the masses due to the superior value of the S25 and S25 Ultra (at the three's regular prices).
We're talking excellent overall performance (yes, even by 2026 standards), solid battery life, blazing fast charging, top-notch screen quality (again, even by the latest high-end standards), stellar long-term software support, and yes, phenomenal camera capabilities too (as long as you don't compare them to the imaging skills of the S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra). Simply put, this is an almost perfect value proposition... for an undoubtedly limited time.
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