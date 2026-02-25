Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
That's an outright $400 discount for the Galaxy S26 Ultra with no trade-in required or any other strings attached!
The S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are expensive, but with these deals, they're hard to turn down. | Image by PhoneArena
Galaxy S26 family at higher prices than last year's Galaxy S25 trio but also ditch those traditional double storage launch deals (at least in the US), Amazon is about to turn your frown upside down.If you're as disappointed as I am to see Samsung not only sell the
While the e-commerce giant can't technically make the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra cheaper... just yet, its pre-order promotions for the three new ultra-high-end handsets look virtually unbeatable, throwing in gift cards and keeping the aforementioned free storage upgrade offers alive for another year.
That's right, you can get a "vanilla" Galaxy S26 with a 6.3-inch screen and 512GB internal storage space at the same price as an entry-level 256GB configuration and score a $100 Amazon gift card as an extra deal sweetener, which means that you're essentially looking at slashing $300 off the regular $1,199.99 price of this very special bundle.
Alternatively, of course, you can opt for a 6.7-inch Galaxy S26 Plus with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room and receive a $100 Amazon gift card in that case as well for a total discount of $300 from a normal combined price of $1,399.99.
Last but certainly not least, the 6.9-inch Galaxy S26 Ultra (with its very innovative Privacy Display feature) can be pre-ordered alongside a $200 (!) Amazon gift card in a 512GB storage variant at the regular price of a 256GB model. That will save you no less than $400 from a combined price of $1,699.99, making Samsung's most sophisticated (non-foldable) phone to date probably the smartest buy in the entire mobile industry right now.
As you can imagine, these phenomenal Galaxy S26 series pre-order deals are scheduled to run until March 10, although depending on your demand (which I expect to be massive), Amazon might start to have trouble shipping certain color options well before that date. For the time being, you can choose from four different paint jobs as far as each member of the S26 family is concerned, but that may not be the case for long.
