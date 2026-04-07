Amazon improves its Galaxy S26+ deal to convince you to buy Samsung's unpopular flagship









Yes, the 6.7-inch S26 + with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM is now sold not only at a cool $100 below its $1,099.99 list price, also including an always useful $100 Amazon gift card at no extra charge. Curiously enough, this 2-in-1 promotion appears to be available in a single black colorway, with the white, sky blue, and cobalt violet models all marked down by $100 as well, just without a gift card or other freebies bundled in. Yes, the 6.7-inch+ with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM is now sold not only at a cool $100 below its $1,099.99 list price, also including an always useful $100 Amazon gift card at no extra charge. Curiously enough, this 2-in-1 promotion appears to be available in a single black colorway, with the white, sky blue, and cobalt violet models all marked down by $100 as well, just without a gift card or other freebies bundled in.

Gift Samsung Galaxy S26+ $100 off (9%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Black Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





in black, a theory further supported by the fact that the 512 gig variant is also discounted by $100 sans any additional goodies included in all color options. This makes me think that Amazon may have forgotten (as silly as it sounds) to remove the gift card when slashing the price of the 256GB Galaxy S26+ in black, a theory further supported by the fact that the 512 gig variant is also discounted by $100 sans any additional goodies included in all color options.





Whether or not this is a mistake from the e-commerce giant, I expect your orders to be honored if you hurry and manage to secure both the outright S26 Plus discount and $100 gift card, and I'm pretty sure the deal will be downgraded soon enough.









Galaxy S26 + over the "vanilla" S26 S26 Ultra Galaxy S26 Ultra (even at S26 family member. Or perhaps a 6.7-inch screen is your sweet spot, and you don't think you need Now, why should you pick the+ over the "vanilla"or the state-of-the-art? Well, maybe you can't afford the(even at a killer $200 outright discount of its own) and don't like the compact body of the cheapestfamily member. Or perhaps a 6.7-inch screen is your sweet spot, and you don't think you need privacy display functionality





) is that this is a perfectly good phone with excellent overall performance, premium build quality, and impressive camera skills... that may have actually found a reason to exist at $100 off list with a $100 Amazon gift card included. What I can tell you (based on our in-depth Galaxy S26 Plus review ) is that this is a perfectly good phone with excellent overall performance, premium build quality, and impressive camera skills... that may have actually found a reason to exist at $100 off list with a $100 Amazon gift card included.