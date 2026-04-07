Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon improves its Galaxy S26+ deal to convince you to buy Samsung's unpopular flagship

You probably don't have a lot of time to get the 6.7-inch powerhouse at an outright $100 discount with a $100 gift card also included.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
The Galaxy S26+ is a perfectly good phone available at an excellent price right now. | Image by PhoneArena

It's no big secret that the Galaxy S26 Plus is not selling as well as either its big or little brothers, and while it's hard to imagine a $100 discount could disrupt the status quo in Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handset family, a new Amazon deal bundling that price cut with a $100 gift card can't hurt the phone's chances of increasing its mass appeal.

Yes, the 6.7-inch S26+ with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM is now sold not only at a cool $100 below its $1,099.99 list price, also including an always useful $100 Amazon gift card at no extra charge. Curiously enough, this 2-in-1 promotion appears to be available in a single black colorway, with the white, sky blue, and cobalt violet models all marked down by $100 as well, just without a gift card or other freebies bundled in.

Samsung Galaxy S26+

$100 off (9%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Black Color, US Version, 1-Year Warranty, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

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This makes me think that Amazon may have forgotten (as silly as it sounds) to remove the gift card when slashing the price of the 256GB Galaxy S26+ in black, a theory further supported by the fact that the 512 gig variant is also discounted by $100 sans any additional goodies included in all color options.

Whether or not this is a mistake from the e-commerce giant, I expect your orders to be honored if you hurry and manage to secure both the outright S26 Plus discount and $100 gift card, and I'm pretty sure the deal will be downgraded soon enough.


Now, why should you pick the Galaxy S26+ over the "vanilla" S26 or the state-of-the-art S26 Ultra? Well, maybe you can't afford the Galaxy S26 Ultra (even at a killer $200 outright discount of its own) and don't like the compact body of the cheapest S26 family member. Or perhaps a 6.7-inch screen is your sweet spot, and you don't think you need privacy display functionality.

What I can tell you (based on our in-depth Galaxy S26 Plus review) is that this is a perfectly good phone with excellent overall performance, premium build quality, and impressive camera skills... that may have actually found a reason to exist at $100 off list with a $100 Amazon gift card included.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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