Amazon improves its Galaxy S26+ deal to convince you to buy Samsung's unpopular flagship
You probably don't have a lot of time to get the 6.7-inch powerhouse at an outright $100 discount with a $100 gift card also included.
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The Galaxy S26+ is a perfectly good phone available at an excellent price right now. | Image by PhoneArena
It's no big secret that the Galaxy S26 Plus is not selling as well as either its big or little brothers, and while it's hard to imagine a $100 discount could disrupt the status quo in Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handset family, a new Amazon deal bundling that price cut with a $100 gift card can't hurt the phone's chances of increasing its mass appeal.
Yes, the 6.7-inch S26+ with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM is now sold not only at a cool $100 below its $1,099.99 list price, also including an always useful $100 Amazon gift card at no extra charge. Curiously enough, this 2-in-1 promotion appears to be available in a single black colorway, with the white, sky blue, and cobalt violet models all marked down by $100 as well, just without a gift card or other freebies bundled in.
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This makes me think that Amazon may have forgotten (as silly as it sounds) to remove the gift card when slashing the price of the 256GB Galaxy S26+ in black, a theory further supported by the fact that the 512 gig variant is also discounted by $100 sans any additional goodies included in all color options.
Whether or not this is a mistake from the e-commerce giant, I expect your orders to be honored if you hurry and manage to secure both the outright S26 Plus discount and $100 gift card, and I'm pretty sure the deal will be downgraded soon enough.
The Galaxy S26 Plus is (obviously) bigger than the S26 and ever so slightly smaller than the S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
Now, why should you pick the Galaxy S26+ over the "vanilla" S26 or the state-of-the-art S26 Ultra? Well, maybe you can't afford the Galaxy S26 Ultra (even at a killer $200 outright discount of its own) and don't like the compact body of the cheapest S26 family member. Or perhaps a 6.7-inch screen is your sweet spot, and you don't think you need privacy display functionality.
What I can tell you (based on our in-depth Galaxy S26 Plus review) is that this is a perfectly good phone with excellent overall performance, premium build quality, and impressive camera skills... that may have actually found a reason to exist at $100 off list with a $100 Amazon gift card included.
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