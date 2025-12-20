Will the foldable iPhone be visually crease-free? Apple is still experimenting
Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone might fail to deliver on the company's biggest ambition.
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*Image credit — ConceptsiPhone
The entire reason that Apple has taken so long to attempt making a foldable iPhone is because the company wanted to do things its own way. That is to say, Apple wanted to make a foldable phone that had no crease at all across its display, which would have been a first for the industry.
The company, according to a new leak (translated source), is still experimenting with different solutions. Apple does, indeed, wish to make a foldable iPhone with a “visually crease-free” display, but has been unable to do so. The company is still hoping it will be able to find a method to make this a reality before the expected September launch.
Also, according to the same leak, Chinese smartphone manufacturers are looking into a crease-free foldable display as well. If the supply chain doesn’t run into any problems, it’s highly likely that we will see Chinese foldables beat Apple to the punch with such a screen. That is, of course, if something like this becomes possible within the next year.
From what I can understand, Apple wants to make a foldable iPhone with a crease-free display simply for bragging rights. The phone doesn’t actually need such a display. If you use the Galaxy Z Fold 7, or any other modern foldable flagship, you’ll realize that, during normal use, the crease already is “visually” invisible.
And I haven’t even mentioned the awkward design of the foldable iPhone.
The entire reason that Apple has taken so long to attempt making a foldable iPhone is because the company wanted to do things its own way. That is to say, Apple wanted to make a foldable phone that had no crease at all across its display, which would have been a first for the industry.
So, has the company managed to achieve that goal, given that it’s planning to release its highly anticipated foldable next year? According to a new report, no.
Apple still experimenting
The company, according to a new leak (translated source), is still experimenting with different solutions. Apple does, indeed, wish to make a foldable iPhone with a “visually crease-free” display, but has been unable to do so. The company is still hoping it will be able to find a method to make this a reality before the expected September launch.
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Do you have faith in the foldable iPhone having a crease-free display?
Yes, I think it can be done
31.68%
No, the technology doesn't exist yet
68.32%
Competition is ramping up
Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a crease visible at certain angles. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Also, according to the same leak, Chinese smartphone manufacturers are looking into a crease-free foldable display as well. If the supply chain doesn’t run into any problems, it’s highly likely that we will see Chinese foldables beat Apple to the punch with such a screen. That is, of course, if something like this becomes possible within the next year.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will also likely have an even less visible crease than the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7. The foldable iPhone is coming into play at a time when competition has never been higher, which brings us to the biggest problem with Apple’s plan.
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Does the foldable iPhone need this display?
From what I can understand, Apple wants to make a foldable iPhone with a crease-free display simply for bragging rights. The phone doesn’t actually need such a display. If you use the Galaxy Z Fold 7, or any other modern foldable flagship, you’ll realize that, during normal use, the crease already is “visually” invisible.
Sure, you can see it if you hold the phone at an angle under direct light, but you won’t see it during normal use. Apple has, in my opinion, withheld making a foldable iPhone for so long for something that wasn’t even needed, and is looking more and more impossible within the 2026 deadline.
And I haven’t even mentioned the awkward design of the foldable iPhone.
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