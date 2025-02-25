GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Razr Plus (2025) leaks again and it's looking hotter than ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
Image showcasing three Motorola Razr Plus (2025) foldable smartphones.
Motorola is known for crafting some of the sleekest flip foldable phones and if you're in the market for one, you're in luck. The next-gen Razr series is on the way. Recently, the Razr Plus (2025), also called the Razr 60 Ultra outside the US, leaked, giving us a peek at its familiar design. Now, even more renders have surfaced, showing it off from all angles.

A new leak (subscription required) has revealed one of the launch colors for Motorola's upcoming Razr Plus (2025) foldable. The renders show the device in a shade reportedly called Rio Red – a cool-toned red with vibrant energy and a sophisticated look.

Like the dark green model that surfaced earlier this month (check out the cover image for reference), this version might also sport a faux leather back – though it's not entirely clear from the render. The new images give us a full 360-degree look, confirming that the design stays pretty close to last year's model. And if Motorola sticks to its usual playbook, we can expect at least two more color options to be revealed at launch.



This time around, the Razr Plus (2025) might finally bring true flagship performance, packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood. It's also expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 15 out of the box, likely introducing some fresh AI-powered features.

If that chipset holds, Motorola's foldable could have an edge over its biggest competitor, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, which – at least for now since leaks are all over the place – is rumored to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500. Another potential advantage? The release date.

Word on the street is that the Razr Plus (2025) could arrive sooner than usual, possibly launching in March or April. That would be a big shift from its typical June release and put it ahead of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is expected to land in July. Of course, nothing's confirmed yet, so don't take it as a done deal just yet.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless