Razr Plus (2025) leaks again and it's looking hotter than ever
Motorola is known for crafting some of the sleekest flip foldable phones and if you're in the market for one, you're in luck. The next-gen Razr series is on the way. Recently, the Razr Plus (2025), also called the Razr 60 Ultra outside the US, leaked, giving us a peek at its familiar design. Now, even more renders have surfaced, showing it off from all angles.
Like the dark green model that surfaced earlier this month (check out the cover image for reference), this version might also sport a faux leather back – though it's not entirely clear from the render. The new images give us a full 360-degree look, confirming that the design stays pretty close to last year's model. And if Motorola sticks to its usual playbook, we can expect at least two more color options to be revealed at launch.
This time around, the Razr Plus (2025) might finally bring true flagship performance, packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood. It's also expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and ship with Android 15 out of the box, likely introducing some fresh AI-powered features.
Word on the street is that the Razr Plus (2025) could arrive sooner than usual, possibly launching in March or April. That would be a big shift from its typical June release and put it ahead of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is expected to land in July. Of course, nothing's confirmed yet, so don't take it as a done deal just yet.
A new leak (subscription required) has revealed one of the launch colors for Motorola's upcoming Razr Plus (2025) foldable. The renders show the device in a shade reportedly called Rio Red – a cool-toned red with vibrant energy and a sophisticated look.
Razr Plus (2025) in a hot red color. | Image credit – Evan Blass
If that chipset holds, Motorola's foldable could have an edge over its biggest competitor, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, which – at least for now since leaks are all over the place – is rumored to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500. Another potential advantage? The release date.
Things that are NOT allowed: