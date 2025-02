Motorola Razr Plus (2025) might bring true flagship power with an unexpected chipset

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Razr Plus

Razr Plus

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

Recommended Stories

Previously, we thought the(2025) would feature the Snapdragon 8s Elite, an underclocked version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite . After all, the current model uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, so it seemed likely the next would follow suit. However, it looks like Motorola has decided to go all-in and offer a true flagship experience for the(2025) users with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.Most of the latest flagship phones, like the Galaxy S25 OnePlus 13 , and the newly launched Zenfone 12 Ultra , are powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset. With the same powerhouse under the hood, the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) is stepping up its game.In fact, with this chipset, it might have an edge over its main rival, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 , which – at least for now – is expected to feature Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500.Beyond the chipset, there's not much info on thesince leaks have been scarce. For now, most of what we have is speculation. That said, Motorola will likely stick with the same design language, meaning another sleek and stylish clamshell foldable with multiple color options and that signature soft vegan leather finish on the back.As for the display, it's expected to retain the 6.9-inch main inner screen, possibly reaching up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The refresh rate will likely stay at 165Hz, offering an even smoother experience than the standard 120Hz found on most other phones.