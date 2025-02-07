Motorola Razr Plus (2025) might bring true flagship power with an unexpected chipset

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Motorola is getting ready to launch its next clamshell foldable phone in the Razr series. Unlike recent years, when Motorola unveiled new Razr foldables in June, a recent certification points to an earlier announcement for the Razr Plus (2025), potentially in March or April. And it seems like there might be one more surprise in store.

Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood?


The next-generation Razr Plus (2025), also known as the Razr Ultra 60 outside the US, has surfaced on Geekbench, hinting that Motorola might equip it with Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset this time around.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Razr Plus (2025) will feature an octa-core Qualcomm chipset, with six cores running at 3.53GHz and two cores at 4.32GHz. The source code also confirms the presence of the Adreno 830 GPU. Based on these details, it looks like Motorola is set to power the device with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The Razr Plus (2025) is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and launch with Android 15 right out of the box, potentially bringing several new AI-powered features.



Previously, we thought the Razr Plus (2025) would feature the Snapdragon 8s Elite, an underclocked version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite. After all, the current model uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, so it seemed likely the next would follow suit. However, it looks like Motorola has decided to go all-in and offer a true flagship experience for the Razr Plus (2025) users with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Most of the latest flagship phones, like the Galaxy S25, OnePlus 13, and the newly launched Zenfone 12 Ultra, are powered by Qualcomm's latest chipset. With the same powerhouse under the hood, the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) is stepping up its game.

In fact, with this chipset, it might have an edge over its main rival, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, which – at least for now – is expected to feature Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500.

Beyond the chipset, there's not much info on the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) since leaks have been scarce. For now, most of what we have is speculation. That said, Motorola will likely stick with the same design language, meaning another sleek and stylish clamshell foldable with multiple color options and that signature soft vegan leather finish on the back.

As for the display, it's expected to retain the 6.9-inch main inner screen, possibly reaching up to 3,000 nits of brightness. The refresh rate will likely stay at 165Hz, offering an even smoother experience than the standard 120Hz found on most other phones.
